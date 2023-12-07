Smart Headwaters Campaign gets $500,000 donation

Headwaters Health Care Foundation’s Smart Headwaters Campaign just got a significant boost in funding.

Caledon residents Alan McFadyen and Patricia Tufman donated $500,000 to the campaign on Dec. 1

The campaign aims to raise $18 million to bring an MRI machine and more to the Headwaters Health Care Centre — the MRI machine would be a first in Dufferin-Caledon.

McFadyen and Tufman’s gift brings the amount raised through the Smart Headwaters campaign so far to over $12 million.

K.C. Carruthers is the CEO of the Headwaters Health Care Foundation and said the Foundation is so grateful for McFadyen and Tufman’s generosity.

“This pledge has allowed us to make incredible progress on Smart Headwaters… with this campaign we will bring the first-ever MRI machine to Dufferin-Caledon, which will be a

game changer for the diagnosis and treatment of our patients,” he said. “I am sure this latest gift will continue to drive momentum towards our $18 million goal.”

McFadyen said he and Tufman are happy to have been able to donate to the Headwaters Health Care Centre to help improve patient care.

“Community support is fundamental in the hospital’s ability to care for the community it serves,” he said. “Hopefully our gift will inspire others to consider donating to propel Headwaters Health Care Foundation even closer to their $18 million goal.”

Those interested in learning more about Smart Headwaters or donating to the cause can visit hhcfoundation.com.

