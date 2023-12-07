Current & Past Articles » General News

Local youth soccer team to host‘Breakfast with the Grinch!’ at curling club

December 7, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

The Shelburne U12 soccer team is hosting a holiday-themed fundraiser this weekend at the Shelburne Curling Club.

“Breakfast with the Grinch!” will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with pancakes and bacon on the menu. The meal is by donation only, as there is no set fee.

“We are asking for your help Shelburne! Shelburne families are invited to come have breakfast with Grinch,” said U12 team manager Alana Hamill. “Purchase tickets and enter to win some great raffle prizes! Purchase some baked goods or crafts in time for Christmas!”

All proceeds from the breakfast fundraiser will go to the U12 soccer team for equipment and jerseys. 

“Last year, both of the Shelburne Thunder rep teams played hard against top notch teams in Ontario,” said Bryan Brown, U12 coach and club president. “This year, we are excited to continue our success. Our aim is to make this a club built on friendship, promoting healthy living, and enhancing self-esteem.”

Founded in 1988, the Shelburne Soccer Club aims to help enrich the lives of children, encourage a healthy active lifestyle, and grow deeper roots within our community. They are also committed to creating a space that supports inclusion and reflects Shelburne’s diverse community. The club offers programs for children ages 3-17 and is run by a team of dedicated volunteer executive members and coaches.

For more information on the Shelburne U12 soccer team, visit www.shelburnesoccer.ca or shelburnesfacebook.com/shelburnesoccerclub. 

An email can also be sent to tensho_79@hotmail.com for more information on the club or the breakfast fundraiser.



         

Shelburne's downtown core again flooded after water main breaks

Categories

