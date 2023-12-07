Truck stolen from Shelburne residence, police seek public’s help

December 7, 2023 · 0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating the theft of a Dodge Ram truck in the Town of Shelburne.

On Nov. 30, 2023, shortly before 6:00 a.m., Dufferin OPP received a call for service at a residence on Anishinaabe Drive in the Town of Shelburne for the theft of a vehicle. It was determined that a 2022 black Dodge Ram 2500, crew cab, with black tonneau cover and tinted windows was stolen between Nov. 29, 11:30 p.m., and Nov. 30, 5:45 a.m., from the complainant’s driveway.

The investigation is continuing. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to any of these thefts, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

Dufferin OPP is committed to enforcement initiatives targeting this issue and will continue to educate residents on crime prevention strategies to minimize victimization.

