Current & Past Articles » Police news

Truck stolen from Shelburne residence, police seek public’s help 

December 7, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating the theft of a Dodge Ram truck in the Town of Shelburne.

On Nov. 30, 2023, shortly before 6:00 a.m., Dufferin OPP received a call for service at a residence on Anishinaabe Drive in the Town of Shelburne for the theft of a vehicle. It was determined that a 2022 black Dodge Ram 2500, crew cab, with black tonneau cover and tinted windows was stolen between Nov. 29, 11:30 p.m., and Nov. 30, 5:45 a.m., from the complainant’s driveway.

The investigation is continuing. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to any of these thefts, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

Dufferin OPP is committed to enforcement initiatives targeting this issue and will continue to educate residents on crime prevention strategies to minimize victimization.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

New owners at Shelburne No Frills eager to join the community

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne No Frills grocery store is under new management, with new owners taking over, who say they’re looking forward to ...

Explore local artists work at the Shelburne Art Gallery’s Annual Holiday Art Show

Written By James Matthews Local Journalism Initiative Reporter If you think art makes a great Christmas gift, Shelburne Art Gallery will provide an opportunity to ...

Dining in Dufferin: Shine Baking Co. brings gluten-free artisanal creations to the region

Written By Gail Powell What started off as a last-minute switch of inventory for a Christmas market in Shelburne has grown into a successful artisanal ...

Lead changes again in Junior C loop, Alliston back in first place

Written By Brian Lockhart It has been a wild season for the Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League, with first place changing almost ...

Royals’ make strong effort but take loss to Norwell

Written By Brian Lockhart The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals boys’ hockey team played a solid game when they were on the ice against ...

Dufferin County eyes 4% tax levy increase

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County councillors are back at the table, crunching numbers as they begin deliberations over the 2024 ...

Shelburne’s downtown core again flooded after water main breaks

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne residents and commuters were asked to avoid travelling through the downtown core on Monday following multiple ...

Shelburne’s downtown core again flooded after water main breaks

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne residents and commuters were asked to avoid travelling through the downtown core on Monday following multiple ...

Shepherd’s Cupboard gets $10,000 grant as demand grows

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne’s food bank, Shepherd’s Cupboard, will be able to purchase more food to feed residents in need ...

Firefighters launch 14th Annual Community Food and Toy Drive

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne & District Firefighters Association has kicked off its 14th annual Toy and Food Drive fundraiser.  ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support