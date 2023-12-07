Shelburne Wolves U18 LL in fifth place after nine games

December 7, 2023

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne U18 LL team is doing well this season, having won six games after playing nine times this year.

That leaves them in fifth place in the 11-team division.

Collingwood leads the division with three teams entered this year, and those teams are currently in first, third, and fourth place.

The Wolves met the Collingwood Junior Blues #2 team on Friday, Dec. 1, at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

Shelburne got off to a good start but fell behind in the scoring during the second period.

They had to give up a 5-1 loss to the visitors.

“We started off good, then slowly started drifting, it could have been better,” summed up Wolves left-wing Chase Norwich. “I think our passes were pretty good, and the teamwork – being supportive,” he said of the team’s good qualities during the game.

Chase got the only Shelburne goal of the night.

Wolves coach Yens Thalenhorst said he has seen a lot of improvement in the team this season.

“They capitalized on our mistakes tonight,” Yens said of Friday’s game. “They have quick break-outs, they handle the puck well and when they get in our zone, they work hard to keep it in our zone and we struggled with that. Our team has had a lot of improvement. They are playing their positions better, they’re conditioning is getting better.”

Assistant coach Rudy Pedri said the players have gelled as a team since the start of the season and work well together.

“They’re play making is getting better,” Rudy said. “They’re really looking for each other on the ice to get the puck to the net and doing well at battling in the offensive zone – they can make the plays toward the net. They used to be more individual at times, they work better as a team.”

The Wolves U18 LL team has a couple of road games before returning to home ice.

They will host the Georgian Shores Lighting #1 team on Sunday, Dec. 10.

Game time is 6:30 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)