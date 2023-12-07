Current & Past Articles » Sports

Alliston pulls ahead in Junior C standings after weekend of wins

December 7, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

After a few months of the North Carruthers Division standings seeing teams moving up and down the list, changing first place several times, and the top four teams separated by only a couple of points, the Alliston Hornets had a break-away weekend with a couple of decisive wins that gave them into a solid lead in the standings.

The Hornets had a come-from-behind win over the Stayner Siskins on Thursday, Nov. 29, then followed up with a shut-out over the Midland Flyers on home ice the following night.

They now have 38 points – six points ahead of the second-place Siskins.

There have been four teams in first place in the Division so far this season, and usually, they are ahead by only a couple of points.

Alliston has taken four losses this year – the Siskins have taken five, but that team has played two less games than the Hornets this season.

In third place are the Orillia Terriers, who were recently in first place but dropped down in the standings after some losses. They now have a 14-6 record, including one overtime loss and 29 points.

The Schomberg Cougars were also in first place earlier in the season but have dropped to the number four spot.

The Cougars have 27 points and a 13-6-1 record. 

In the middle of the pack, the Huntsville Otters, Penetang Kings, and Caledon Golden Hawks are each separated by two points, with 19, 18, and 17, respectively.

The Innisfil Spartans are in the number eight spot with seven points and a 3-17 record.

In the basement, the Midland Flyers have won only two games this season.

The season is now at the midway mark in the 42-game regular season schedule, so there still might be some big surprises as the season continues.



         

