Current & Past Articles » Headline News

Headwaters Health Care Centre unveils new CT machine

December 14, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

Headwaters Health Care Centre unveiled its new replacement computed tomography (CT) machine on Friday, Dec. 8.

The machine replaced an older unit that had completed its limited lifetime service and needed to be replaced.

Headwaters images 20 CT outpatients per day, on average. This new machine will enable the hospital to provide greater appointment availability and improved patient experience.

As the first hospital in Canada to implement the GE HealthCare Revolution Ascend CT, the arrival of this innovative equipment demonstrates Headwaters’ strategic direction of providing better care for patients in the community.

Features of the CT machine include a streamlined process through artificial intelligence technology to assist with patient comfort, fast scan times, greater patient accommodation and comfort, and prioritized patient safety with low-dose capabilities while maintaining high-quality imaging.

In addition, diagnostic imaging teams will experience improved workflow efficiencies and leverage technologies that will assist in making confident diagnoses and provide optimal patient care.

The new technology costs around $1 million to install and provides high-definition images that help doctors see inside a patient’s body. The technology helps diagnose many different conditions.

The funds for the new unit came from the Headwaters Health Care Foundation.

“Oh behalf of the Headwaters Health Care Foundation, I would like to extend my most sincere appreciation to the donors who have helped to make this possible,” said K.C. Carruthers, CEO of Headwaters Health Care Foundation. “It is because of our generous community and their steadfast support that we can purchase and install advanced medical equipment such as this CT machine.”

Dr. Asad Naqvi, Chief of Diagnostic Imaging at Headwaters Health Care Centre, said the new system provides enhanced speed and efficiency of imaging services.

“I am thrilled to welcome the arrival of GE HealthCare Revolution Ascend CT system,” Dr. Naqvi said. “We chose this system because its advanced technology not only enhances the speed and efficiency of our imaging services, but also significantly improves the level of detail we can capture. Our patients can expect more accurate and timely diagnoses, setting a new standard for diagnostic excellence and reinforcing Headwaters’ commitment to delivering high-quality care today and in the future.”



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign raises over $9,900 for Streams

Written By Danielle Williams Tim Hortons ran its first-ever Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign nationwide from Nov. 13 to 19, raising $9.8 million for not-for-profit organizations ...

Headwaters Health Care Centre unveils new CT machine

Written By Brian Lockhart Headwaters Health Care Centre unveiled its new replacement computed tomography (CT) machine on Friday, Dec. 8. The machine replaced an older ...

Dufferin Community Foundation announces Arts and Culture, Environmental Fund Grants

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Dufferin Community Foundation (DCF) has awarded its 2023 fall grants to five recipients.  The local community ...

New owners at Shelburne No Frills eager to join the community

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne No Frills grocery store is under new management, with new owners taking over, who say they’re looking forward to ...

Explore local artists work at the Shelburne Art Gallery’s Annual Holiday Art Show

Written By James Matthews Local Journalism Initiative Reporter If you think art makes a great Christmas gift, Shelburne Art Gallery will provide an opportunity to ...

Dining in Dufferin: Shine Baking Co. brings gluten-free artisanal creations to the region

Written By Gail Powell What started off as a last-minute switch of inventory for a Christmas market in Shelburne has grown into a successful artisanal ...

Lead changes again in Junior C loop, Alliston back in first place

Written By Brian Lockhart It has been a wild season for the Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League, with first place changing almost ...

Royals’ make strong effort but take loss to Norwell

Written By Brian Lockhart The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals boys’ hockey team played a solid game when they were on the ice against ...

Dufferin County eyes 4% tax levy increase

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County councillors are back at the table, crunching numbers as they begin deliberations over the 2024 ...

Shelburne’s downtown core again flooded after water main breaks

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne residents and commuters were asked to avoid travelling through the downtown core on Monday following multiple ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support