Current & Past Articles » Headline News

Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign raises over $9,900 for Streams

December 14, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Danielle Williams

Tim Hortons ran its first-ever Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign nationwide from Nov. 13 to 19, raising $9.8 million for not-for-profit organizations in communities across Canada. 

Tim Hortons selected Streams Community Hub as the charitable recipient of funds raised through the campaign in the Shelburne area, and it received over $6,000. Fifty per cent of the money raised went to Streams, while the other 50 per cent went to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

“Any donation, any contribution to our operation, is always received with a lot of gratitude not just by myself but all of our staff,” said Juli-Anne James, the executive director of Streams Community Hub.  

Extending the campaign’s success, during the week, along with Tim Hortons, five corporate sponsors – Town Tees, Mono Centre Brewing, Rural Rescue, Team Apex, and Crewson Insurance Brokers – joined the holiday cheer. 

Claiming one of the campaign days, the sponsors generously agreed to match 50 per cent (or, in one case, a 25-cent match) of cookie sales, totalling an additional donation of over $3,700. Including the Tim Hortons donations, Streams Community Hub received more than $9,900 from the campaign. 

As a charitable organization dependent on donations and individual and corporation support, Streams is grateful to receive the funds from the campaign, which will be used to continue the organization’s operations and to “sustain current efforts” within the programs. 

For more than 25 years, Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie Campaign has benefited local charities and community organizations. Between the original Smile Cookie campaign and the inaugural Holiday Smile Cookie campaign, over $29.5 million has been raised across Canada this year alone.   

With the addition of $9.8 million from the Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign, Tim Hortons has raised over $120 million for its regular Smile Cookie Campaign since its inception in 1996. 

“Having the partnership with Tim Hortons, such a large national organization, to put the spotlight on us in our community is really something that we value,” said James. “There are many people who didn’t know about Streams Community Hub that may have come across our name through this campaign, so we are grateful for that exposure.”  

Streams Community Hub hopes it will again be selected as the charitable recipient of the Holiday Smile Cookie campaign in Shelburne next year, and thanks Tim Hortons as well as those who participated in the campaign week for their matching contributions.   



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign raises over $9,900 for Streams

Written By Danielle Williams Tim Hortons ran its first-ever Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign nationwide from Nov. 13 to 19, raising $9.8 million for not-for-profit organizations ...

Headwaters Health Care Centre unveils new CT machine

Written By Brian Lockhart Headwaters Health Care Centre unveiled its new replacement computed tomography (CT) machine on Friday, Dec. 8. The machine replaced an older ...

Dufferin Community Foundation announces Arts and Culture, Environmental Fund Grants

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Dufferin Community Foundation (DCF) has awarded its 2023 fall grants to five recipients.  The local community ...

New owners at Shelburne No Frills eager to join the community

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne No Frills grocery store is under new management, with new owners taking over, who say they’re looking forward to ...

Explore local artists work at the Shelburne Art Gallery’s Annual Holiday Art Show

Written By James Matthews Local Journalism Initiative Reporter If you think art makes a great Christmas gift, Shelburne Art Gallery will provide an opportunity to ...

Dining in Dufferin: Shine Baking Co. brings gluten-free artisanal creations to the region

Written By Gail Powell What started off as a last-minute switch of inventory for a Christmas market in Shelburne has grown into a successful artisanal ...

Lead changes again in Junior C loop, Alliston back in first place

Written By Brian Lockhart It has been a wild season for the Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League, with first place changing almost ...

Royals’ make strong effort but take loss to Norwell

Written By Brian Lockhart The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals boys’ hockey team played a solid game when they were on the ice against ...

Dufferin County eyes 4% tax levy increase

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County councillors are back at the table, crunching numbers as they begin deliberations over the 2024 ...

Shelburne’s downtown core again flooded after water main breaks

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne residents and commuters were asked to avoid travelling through the downtown core on Monday following multiple ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support