Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign raises over $9,900 for Streams

December 14, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Danielle Williams

Tim Hortons ran its first-ever Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign nationwide from Nov. 13 to 19, raising $9.8 million for not-for-profit organizations in communities across Canada.

Tim Hortons selected Streams Community Hub as the charitable recipient of funds raised through the campaign in the Shelburne area, and it received over $6,000. Fifty per cent of the money raised went to Streams, while the other 50 per cent went to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

“Any donation, any contribution to our operation, is always received with a lot of gratitude not just by myself but all of our staff,” said Juli-Anne James, the executive director of Streams Community Hub.

Extending the campaign’s success, during the week, along with Tim Hortons, five corporate sponsors – Town Tees, Mono Centre Brewing, Rural Rescue, Team Apex, and Crewson Insurance Brokers – joined the holiday cheer.

Claiming one of the campaign days, the sponsors generously agreed to match 50 per cent (or, in one case, a 25-cent match) of cookie sales, totalling an additional donation of over $3,700. Including the Tim Hortons donations, Streams Community Hub received more than $9,900 from the campaign.

As a charitable organization dependent on donations and individual and corporation support, Streams is grateful to receive the funds from the campaign, which will be used to continue the organization’s operations and to “sustain current efforts” within the programs.

For more than 25 years, Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie Campaign has benefited local charities and community organizations. Between the original Smile Cookie campaign and the inaugural Holiday Smile Cookie campaign, over $29.5 million has been raised across Canada this year alone.

With the addition of $9.8 million from the Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign, Tim Hortons has raised over $120 million for its regular Smile Cookie Campaign since its inception in 1996.

“Having the partnership with Tim Hortons, such a large national organization, to put the spotlight on us in our community is really something that we value,” said James. “There are many people who didn’t know about Streams Community Hub that may have come across our name through this campaign, so we are grateful for that exposure.”

Streams Community Hub hopes it will again be selected as the charitable recipient of the Holiday Smile Cookie campaign in Shelburne next year, and thanks Tim Hortons as well as those who participated in the campaign week for their matching contributions.

Readers Comments (0)