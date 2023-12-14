Current & Past Articles » General News

Over $50,000 up for grabs in Ontario SPCA’s Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery 

December 14, 2023   ·   0 Comments

With just over a week to go until the grand prize draw, time is running out to get your tickets for the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery, which currently sits at over $50,000. The more tickets sold, the higher the jackpot will grow. 

 Presented by Fetch Pet Insurance, the grand prize draw for the Ontario SPCA Holiday Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 20. The deadline to purchase tickets is Dec. 19. Tickets are 10 for $10, 40 tickets for $20, or when you purchase 200 tickets for $40, you will receive an additional 150 bonus tickets in celebration of the Ontario SPCA’s 150th anniversary.

The Ontario SPCA is a registered charity that does not receive annual government funding and depends on generous supporters to change the lives of vulnerable animals. By purchasing a ticket in the Holiday Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery, you`re giving the gift of shelter and care for an animal in need. 

“The excitement is climbing as fast as the jackpot as we approach the date of our grand prize draw,” says Stephanie Miller, Vice President, Development, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “One lucky winner is going to have an especially happy holiday season when they take home the grand prize, and everyone who plays can feel good knowing they have helped change the lives of animals in need.”



         

