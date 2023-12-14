Current & Past Articles » General News

What’s new at the Shelburne Library 

December 14, 2023   ·   0 Comments

The Shelburne Public Library would like to give a very warm thank you to all the members of our community who supported its silent auction. 

Those who made such generous and wonderful donations as well as those who purchased the items on display, enabled the library to have the best annual fundraiser ever. 

Watch the Shelburne Public Library’s social media in the coming days for the top reads of 2023, including its top reads selected by staff. 

Stay tuned for more details on the new and exciting programming we have in store for 2024.

Top 5 Non-fiction Reads for 2023 at the Shelburne Public Library

1. Spare by Prince Harry

2. Finding Larkspur by Dan Needles

3. Plant You by Carleigh Bodrug 

4. The Billionaire Murders by Kevin Donovan

5. Mushrooms of North America by the National Audubon Society

Holiday Hours

December 27th: 10am-5pm

December 28th: 10am-5pm

December 29th: 10am-5pm

December 30th: Closed

December 31st : Closed

January 1st: Closed

January 2nd: Closed



         

