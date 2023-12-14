Current & Past Articles » Police news

Dufferin OPP charge 27-year-old with theft of $100,000 

December 14, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin OPP officers have charged a man connected to multiple criminal investigations . 

On Dec. 5, members of the Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), arrested and charged a 27-year-old man in relation to several multi-jurisdictional motor vehicle thefts at an address on the 4th Line in Township of Melancthon.

Blaine Tyler James TAIT-HALL, of Melancthon has been charged with:

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Four counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 

As a result of the investigation the following was recovered:

• Black 2017 GMC Sierra

• Gooseneck Tri-axle flatbed trailer

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, to answer to the charges  Jan.  2024. 

These charges have not been proven in court.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation of any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 



         

