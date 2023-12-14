Royals basketball teams see great start to season

December 14, 2023

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals two boys’ basketball teams started the season with wins in their opening games.

In the Junior division, the Royals are already in first place, having won two in a row.

They opened the season on Monday, Dec. 4, with a road game to take on Erin District High School.

That game ended with a 68-34 win for the Royals to start their season.

The Royals had their first home game two days later when they hosted Emmanuel Christian High School from Fergus on the home court at CDDHS. The Royals earned another two points with a 58-20 win.

There are five high school teams entered in District 4 Junior competition this year with an eight-game regular season schedule.

The Junior Royals will be back on home court on Wednesday, Dec. 20, when they host Westside Secondary School from Orangeville.

Game time is 4 p.m.

The Royals Senior team played their opening game on Wednesday, Dec. 6, when they were up against the Emmanuel Christian High School Eagles.

The Royals dominated the entire game. They were leading 18-2 at the end of the first quarter, then extended that lead to 31-2 at the half.

The Royals’ defence was spectacular as they kept shutting down the Eagles’ attack and getting turnovers to score. The Royals displayed some stellar shooting for the entire game.

The final result was a 61-8 win in the season’s first game.

Four teams are in the senior District 4 line-up this season, each with a six-game schedule.

The Royals’ senior team will return to home court on Wednesday, Dec. 20, to host the Westside Secondary School Thunder from Orangeville.

Game time is 2:30 p.m.

