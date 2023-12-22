Shelburne Wolves U13 Rep team raises funds for food bank

December 22, 2023 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Wolves U13 Rep team is more than just hockey players; they are members of the community who have decided to give back during this Christmas season.

It was the players’ idea to do something as a team for the holiday season to benefit others in the community.

The team decided to collect money, food, and toys to be given to the Shepherd’s Cupboard Food Bank in Shelburne.

The kids managed to raise $400. That cost was matched by Main Street Family Dental in Shelburne. Giant Tiger in Shelburne also pledged $100 to make it an even $900 that the kids raised for the Christmas season.

“Each player donated $20 of their own money,” explained Keri Glagow, a parent with a child on the team. “It was their own money. Then at the office at Main Street Family Dental, the doctor [Dr. Chan] said what ever they came up with, he would match. The kids collected the $400, and the office matched it and Giant Tiger also contributed. They went to Giant Tiger and bought toys, food, and clothing, to be donated to the Shepherd’s Cupboard Food Bank. The kids themselves wanted to give back to the community this year.”

The Food Bank serves Shelburne and the surrounding area.

The team arrived at the Food Bank on Tuesday, Dec. 12, and brought a truckload of the gifts inside.

They were very enthusiastic about being able to contribute to the community and make someone else’s Christmas a little brighter this year.

The Shelburne Wolves U13 Rep team is having a good season on the ice and enjoying playing their favourite sport.

Readers Comments (0)