Rotary celebrates Community Heroes

December 22, 2023

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Rotary Club of Shelburne is honouring the working of two community heroes by presenting them with awards.

The Rotary Club of Shelburne presented the two recipients with the awards during their Christmas Dinner on Dec. 15. The Rotary Club’s motto this year, was ‘Create Hope in the World’.

Ardith Dunlop, volunteer co-ordinator for the Shelburne Food Bank, was presented with the Paul Harris Fellow Award. The Paul Harris Fellow Award, is the highest award given by the Rotary Club, and is presented to a person who has been recognized as having done something significant for others.

Dunlop was recognized for her over 20 years of service with the local food bank and for her efforts in leading the fight against food insecurity in Shelburne and the surrounding communities.

As volunteer co-ordinator for the food bank, Dunlop’s main duties include scheduling other volunteers, purchasing groceries, picking up groceries at No Frills and Giant Tiger, organizing the Senior’s Market with the Rotary Club of Shelburne, fundraising, applying for grants, and much more. Dunlop regularly volunteers four to six days a week at the food bank, sometimes on weekends when she is called for emergency food.

“It was quite an honour to receive this award. I’m one of a whole team of people at the Shelburne Food Bank who work really hard, especially at the Christmas season, to make sure that people in our community have food – so I accept this award on behalf of our team,” said Dunlop. “Food insecurity in Shelburne is on the rise and we need everyone to recognize this fact.”

The Rotary Club of Shelburne also presented Brian and Jeannette French and their business, Lennox Farms, with the Community Hero Award.

Brian and Jeannette were recognized for their support of the Rotary’s many causes including the Christmas Hampers and the Senior’s Market. The French’s have also acted as guest speakers at Rotary meetings and has hosted the service club on their farm.

For the last three years, Lennox Farms has supported the Rotary’s Christmas fundraiser with farm-made perseveres.

Continuing with the family tradition of giving back, the French’s daughter is spearheading the holiday food drive at Centre Dufferin District High School in support of the Hamper program.

“Feeling so proud of this honour. It feels extra special as it was given by an organization whose motto is service above self. Thank you, Rotary Club of Shelburne, for the inspiring work you do in our community. Working together we can all grow,” wrote Lennox Farms in a Facebook post.

