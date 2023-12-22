Centre Dufferin District High School holds annual Winter Donation Drive

Written By Danielle Williams

In the spirit of giving, Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) has demonstrated its commitment to community support with its annual Winter Donation Drive.

From Dec. 6 to 13, CDDHS, in collaboration with the Shelburne Rotary Club and Shepard’s Cupboard Food Bank, helped gather donations for the Shelburne Christmas Hamper Program.

CDDHS has assisted in the Winter Christmas Hamper Program for the last three years, proving the enduring commitment of the school to spread Christmas warmth.

“One of the Student Council’s main goals is to bring the community together and support the community. Taking charge and supporting the community is something we like doing,” said Kayleigh French, lead organizer and grade 11 student council member.

After receiving plenty of donations in 2022, Kayleigh had some expectations of repeating the same outcome as last year. Unfortunately, recognizing the lack of advertising, the number of donations was less than last year.

“I would hope to have more advertising ahead of time or even collect items earlier,” said French. “I know this time of year can be very busy for some students.”

The drive invited donations of non-perishable food items, hygiene products (Feminine hygiene, baby products, and body care products), unwrapped children’s toys, and gift cards for local stores. The donations concluded with a majority of non-perishable food items and a few toys.

Reflecting on the success of the drive, Stevan Latinovic, a CDDHS teacher and supervisor of the student council, expressed satisfaction with what the donation drive does for the school.

“The drive went well; we got enough donations that we were able to fill a couple hampers,” said Latinovic. “It’s always nice to see the students actually actively coming out and supporting the community.”

With plans to continue participating in the Winter Christmas Hamper Program, Kayleigh French expresses, “I’m assuming the Rotary Club will continue doing it as long as they have the resources and there will always be people in Centre Dufferin, I hope, that will continue doing it.”

