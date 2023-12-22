Current & Past Articles » General News

Centre Dufferin District High School holds annual Winter Donation Drive

December 22, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Danielle Williams

In the spirit of giving, Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) has demonstrated its commitment to community support with its annual Winter Donation Drive. 

From Dec. 6 to 13, CDDHS, in collaboration with the Shelburne Rotary Club and Shepard’s Cupboard Food Bank, helped gather donations for the Shelburne Christmas Hamper Program.

CDDHS has assisted in the Winter Christmas Hamper Program for the last three years, proving the enduring commitment of the school to spread Christmas warmth.

“One of the Student Council’s main goals is to bring the community together and support the community. Taking charge and supporting the community is something we like doing,” said Kayleigh French, lead organizer and grade 11 student council member. 

After receiving plenty of donations in 2022, Kayleigh had some expectations of repeating the same outcome as last year. Unfortunately, recognizing the lack of advertising, the number of donations was less than last year.  

“I would hope to have more advertising ahead of time or even collect items earlier,” said French. “I know this time of year can be very busy for some students.” 

The drive invited donations of non-perishable food items, hygiene products (Feminine hygiene, baby products, and body care products), unwrapped children’s toys, and gift cards for local stores. The donations concluded with a majority of non-perishable food items and a few toys.   

Reflecting on the success of the drive, Stevan Latinovic, a CDDHS teacher and supervisor of the student council, expressed satisfaction with what the donation drive does for the school.  

“The drive went well; we got enough donations that we were able to fill a couple hampers,” said Latinovic. “It’s always nice to see the students actually actively coming out and supporting the community.” 

With plans to continue participating in the Winter Christmas Hamper Program, Kayleigh French expresses, “I’m assuming the Rotary Club will continue doing it as long as they have the resources and there will always be people in Centre Dufferin, I hope, that will continue doing it.”  



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne Wolves U13 Rep team raises funds for food bank

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Wolves U13 Rep team is more than just hockey players; they are members of the community who have decided ...

Royals seniors win second game of the season over Norwell District

Written By Brian Lockhart The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior basketball team is 2-0 after playing two opening games in the District 4 ...

Dufferin County raises taxes by 4 per cent

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council have wrapped up their duties for the year after approving the budget for 2024.  ...

Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign raises over $9,900 for Streams

Written By Danielle Williams Tim Hortons ran its first-ever Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign nationwide from Nov. 13 to 19, raising $9.8 million for not-for-profit organizations ...

Headwaters Health Care Centre unveils new CT machine

Written By Brian Lockhart Headwaters Health Care Centre unveiled its new replacement computed tomography (CT) machine on Friday, Dec. 8. The machine replaced an older ...

Dufferin Community Foundation announces Arts and Culture, Environmental Fund Grants

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Dufferin Community Foundation (DCF) has awarded its 2023 fall grants to five recipients.  The local community ...

New owners at Shelburne No Frills eager to join the community

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne No Frills grocery store is under new management, with new owners taking over, who say they’re looking forward to ...

Explore local artists work at the Shelburne Art Gallery’s Annual Holiday Art Show

Written By James Matthews Local Journalism Initiative Reporter If you think art makes a great Christmas gift, Shelburne Art Gallery will provide an opportunity to ...

Dining in Dufferin: Shine Baking Co. brings gluten-free artisanal creations to the region

Written By Gail Powell What started off as a last-minute switch of inventory for a Christmas market in Shelburne has grown into a successful artisanal ...

Lead changes again in Junior C loop, Alliston back in first place

Written By Brian Lockhart It has been a wild season for the Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League, with first place changing almost ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support