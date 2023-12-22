Current & Past Articles » General News

CDDHS seeks more co-op employers

December 22, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Written By Danielle Williams

Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) is looking to acquire more co-op employers for students seeking a work placement.

Stevan Latinovic, a co-op teacher at CDDHS, noted the many benefits employers provide to students seeking hands-on experience in the working world. 

“It [co-op] gives them an opportunity to try out a work environment that they’re hopefully interested in,” said Latinovic. 

“They get to see what is actually part of the job, what are the demands of the job, what are the skills that are required; they may even get some training on the job — whether that’s paid for by school or the employer provides that opportunity — and it really just gives them the chance to experience that particular field.”

For over 70 years, co-op education has provided high school students the opportunity to explore certain job paths. While ensuring that every co-op student has an equal chance of being placed in the placement of their choice, CDDHS hopes to increase the number of co-op placements available to students.   

The focus of co-op is to benefit CDDHS students through hands-on experience in their workplace of choice. Although, Latinovic emphasizes that the co-op experience helps both the student and employer. 

“Obviously we want to make sure employers have a benefit out of this too,” said Latinovic. “Whether that’s another hand [on the job] or potentially an employee down the road.” 

The advantages of the CDDHS co-op course are not limited to those who are directly involved in the co-op process. From a business perspective, co-op can foster growth in the community, given that it enables the community to shape students into future employable adults.  

“We want students to be active members of our community,” said Latinovic. “The ability for our students to actually participate in business, whether immediately in Shelburne or the surrounding area, is really important for us, so that the students can give back to the people who work in the community.” 

For those interested in having a co-op student or seeking more information, please contact slatinovic@ugcloud.ca or call (519)-925-3834 ext. 553. 

“The big thing for students is that they are walking away with skills that they can use, maybe not in that field necessarily, but in a job further down the road,” said Latinovic. 



         

