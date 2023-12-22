Current & Past Articles » General News

Library’s top reads for 2023

December 22, 2023   ·   0 Comments

The Shelburne Public Library shared the following message with Shelburne Free Press readers this week:

“Watch our social media in the coming days for the top reads of 2023, including our top reads selected by Staff! Stay tuned for more details on the new and exciting programming we have in store for 2024!”

Top 5 Fiction Reads for 2023 at your library 

1. World of Curiosities by Louise Penny

2. The Challenge by Danielle Steel

3. Heart Bones by Colleen Hoover

4. Desert Star by Michael Connelly

5. Encore in Death by J.D. Robb

Holiday Hours

December 27th  : 10am-5pm

December 28th: 10am-5pm

December 29th: 10am-5pm

December 30th: Closed

December 31st: Closed

January 1st: Closed

January 2nd: Closed



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne Wolves U13 Rep team raises funds for food bank

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Wolves U13 Rep team is more than just hockey players; they are members of the community who have decided ...

Royals seniors win second game of the season over Norwell District

Written By Brian Lockhart The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior basketball team is 2-0 after playing two opening games in the District 4 ...

Dufferin County raises taxes by 4 per cent

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council have wrapped up their duties for the year after approving the budget for 2024.  ...

Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign raises over $9,900 for Streams

Written By Danielle Williams Tim Hortons ran its first-ever Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign nationwide from Nov. 13 to 19, raising $9.8 million for not-for-profit organizations ...

Headwaters Health Care Centre unveils new CT machine

Written By Brian Lockhart Headwaters Health Care Centre unveiled its new replacement computed tomography (CT) machine on Friday, Dec. 8. The machine replaced an older ...

Dufferin Community Foundation announces Arts and Culture, Environmental Fund Grants

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Dufferin Community Foundation (DCF) has awarded its 2023 fall grants to five recipients.  The local community ...

New owners at Shelburne No Frills eager to join the community

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne No Frills grocery store is under new management, with new owners taking over, who say they’re looking forward to ...

Explore local artists work at the Shelburne Art Gallery’s Annual Holiday Art Show

Written By James Matthews Local Journalism Initiative Reporter If you think art makes a great Christmas gift, Shelburne Art Gallery will provide an opportunity to ...

Dining in Dufferin: Shine Baking Co. brings gluten-free artisanal creations to the region

Written By Gail Powell What started off as a last-minute switch of inventory for a Christmas market in Shelburne has grown into a successful artisanal ...

Lead changes again in Junior C loop, Alliston back in first place

Written By Brian Lockhart It has been a wild season for the Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League, with first place changing almost ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support