Library’s top reads for 2023

The Shelburne Public Library shared the following message with Shelburne Free Press readers this week:
“Watch our social media in the coming days for the top reads of 2023, including our top reads selected by Staff! Stay tuned for more details on the new and exciting programming we have in store for 2024!”
Top 5 Fiction Reads for 2023 at your library
1. World of Curiosities by Louise Penny
2. The Challenge by Danielle Steel
3. Heart Bones by Colleen Hoover
4. Desert Star by Michael Connelly
5. Encore in Death by J.D. Robb
Holiday Hours
December 27th : 10am-5pm
December 28th: 10am-5pm
December 29th: 10am-5pm
December 30th: Closed
December 31st: Closed
January 1st: Closed
January 2nd: Closed
