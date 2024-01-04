Current & Past Articles » Headline News

Vehicle crashes into garage door of residence on Christmas Eve

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two drivers with impaired operation related offences.

On Christmas Eve (Dec. 24, 2023) just after 1:00 a.m., officers from the Dufferin OPP responded to a 911 call for service. The caller advised that a vehicle had drove through the front of a residential dwelling in the area of Parkview Drive in the Town of Orangeville. Officers arrived on scene and were led into an impaired operation investigation. 

An 18-year-old male, from Brampton has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Failure or refusal to comply with demand

• Dangerous operation

•  Mischief Over $5,000

• Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

• Person under 19 years having liquor

• Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero

• Disobey stop sign – fail to stop

•  Young driver – B.A.C. above zero

Later that same day, just before 8:00 p.m., officers from Dufferin OPP were conducting a R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot check in the area of Orange Street and the Townline in the Town of Orangeville. A vehicle entered the area and was met by officers. At this time, they were led into an impaired operation investigation.

Jeffrey BEHENNA, a 32-year-old male, from Orangeville has been charged with:

• Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

• Drive without proper headlights – motor vehicle

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

“Dufferin OPP continues to conduct traffic enforcement daily as drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs and who drive at excessive speeds continue to pose a threat to Ontario roads. We are committed to the safety of our community,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release.

“The Dufferin OPP reminds motorist to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure, or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.”

If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.



         

