Current & Past Articles » Headline News

Battle for first place as Junior C hockey moves into the New Year

January 4, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

It has been a competitive year in local Junior C hockey, as first place changed several times during the first half of the season.

Schomberg, Orillia, Alliston, and Stayner have all been in the number one spot in the North Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League this year, although the points gap in the top four teams is starting to get a little wider.

With the season now half-completed, there will be a big effort from all teams as they try to secure a good position in the final standings before going into the playoffs.

The Alliston Hornets are maintaining first place with 44 points and a 22-6 record. The Hornets have played a consistent game this season but also had a few surprising losses, including a devastating 6-1 home-ice loss to the Stayner Siskins on Dec. 8, which frustrated both players and fans when they couldn’t score against the visitors.

The Siskins are close behind in second place with 42 points and a 21-6 record. The Stayner teams have also been consistent this season but have taken a few surprising losses that cost them some points.

The Orillia Terriers are in third place with 38 points. The Terriers had first place for a couple of weeks earlier in the season but dropped down in the standings. They have been a strong team this season, producing some good results.

In fourth place, the Schomberg Cougars had an excellent start to the season and are still putting in a good effort. They have 17 wins after 26 games and 35 points, with a good chance of moving up in the standings as they still have 16 games left in the regular season.

In the middle of the pack, the Penetang Kings, Huntsville Otters, and the Caledon Golden Hawks are separated by five points. Penetang has 26 points, Huntsville has 25, and Caledon has 21.

Either of these teams could be the spoiler during playoffs.

The Innisfil Spartans are in the number eight spot with 14 points.

In the basement, the Midland Flyers have managed only two wins in 27 games and have no chance of making the playoffs this season.

The North Carruthers Division season gets back underway today (Jan. 4) after taking a break over the holiday season. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Battle for first place as Junior C hockey moves into the New Year

Written By Brian Lockhart It has been a competitive year in local Junior C hockey, as first place changed several times during the first half ...

Vehicle crashes into garage door of residence on Christmas Eve

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two drivers with impaired operation related offences. On Christmas Eve (Dec. 24, 2023) just ...

Shelburne Fire aims to reduce carbon monoxide deaths

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne & District Fire Department and Enbridge Gas have teamed up to reduce fire and carbon ...

Shelburne Wolves U13 Rep team raises funds for food bank

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Wolves U13 Rep team is more than just hockey players; they are members of the community who have decided ...

Royals seniors win second game of the season over Norwell District

Written By Brian Lockhart The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior basketball team is 2-0 after playing two opening games in the District 4 ...

Dufferin County raises taxes by 4 per cent

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council have wrapped up their duties for the year after approving the budget for 2024.  ...

Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign raises over $9,900 for Streams

Written By Danielle Williams Tim Hortons ran its first-ever Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign nationwide from Nov. 13 to 19, raising $9.8 million for not-for-profit organizations ...

Headwaters Health Care Centre unveils new CT machine

Written By Brian Lockhart Headwaters Health Care Centre unveiled its new replacement computed tomography (CT) machine on Friday, Dec. 8. The machine replaced an older ...

Dufferin Community Foundation announces Arts and Culture, Environmental Fund Grants

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Dufferin Community Foundation (DCF) has awarded its 2023 fall grants to five recipients.  The local community ...

New owners at Shelburne No Frills eager to join the community

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne No Frills grocery store is under new management, with new owners taking over, who say they’re looking forward to ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support