Battle for first place as Junior C hockey moves into the New Year

January 4, 2024 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

It has been a competitive year in local Junior C hockey, as first place changed several times during the first half of the season.

Schomberg, Orillia, Alliston, and Stayner have all been in the number one spot in the North Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League this year, although the points gap in the top four teams is starting to get a little wider.

With the season now half-completed, there will be a big effort from all teams as they try to secure a good position in the final standings before going into the playoffs.

The Alliston Hornets are maintaining first place with 44 points and a 22-6 record. The Hornets have played a consistent game this season but also had a few surprising losses, including a devastating 6-1 home-ice loss to the Stayner Siskins on Dec. 8, which frustrated both players and fans when they couldn’t score against the visitors.

The Siskins are close behind in second place with 42 points and a 21-6 record. The Stayner teams have also been consistent this season but have taken a few surprising losses that cost them some points.

The Orillia Terriers are in third place with 38 points. The Terriers had first place for a couple of weeks earlier in the season but dropped down in the standings. They have been a strong team this season, producing some good results.

In fourth place, the Schomberg Cougars had an excellent start to the season and are still putting in a good effort. They have 17 wins after 26 games and 35 points, with a good chance of moving up in the standings as they still have 16 games left in the regular season.

In the middle of the pack, the Penetang Kings, Huntsville Otters, and the Caledon Golden Hawks are separated by five points. Penetang has 26 points, Huntsville has 25, and Caledon has 21.

Either of these teams could be the spoiler during playoffs.

The Innisfil Spartans are in the number eight spot with 14 points.

In the basement, the Midland Flyers have managed only two wins in 27 games and have no chance of making the playoffs this season.

The North Carruthers Division season gets back underway today (Jan. 4) after taking a break over the holiday season.

Readers Comments (0)