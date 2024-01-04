Headwaters Health Care Centre announces first birth of 2024

January 4, 2024 · 0 Comments

Written By Zachary Roman

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The first baby to be born at our local hospital in 2024 was a boy.

On January 1 at 8:56 p.m. parents Ashley and Dan Powell welcomed their new son Maverick, weighing six pounds and thirteen ounces, to the world.

Maverick was born at the Headwaters Health Care Centre in Orangeville.

Maverick is the Powells’ third son, and he joins his two older brothers in being born at Headwaters Health Care Centre.

In 2023, there were 861 deliveries at the Headwaters Health Care Centre. Headwaters has four obstetricians with clinics adjacent to the hospital, which is located at 140 Rolling Hills Drive.

Heather Goulter, Headwaters Health Care Centre Communications Specialist, noted each piece of equipment used by the hospital’s doctors and nurses is funded by community donations through the Headwaters Health Care Foundation.

“Thanks to the generosity of our local community, this includes new equipment for Headwaters’ Obstetrical program,” she said.

Goulter also shared the fact that midwives registered with Midwives of Headwater Hills have hospital privileges at Headwaters and work alongside Headwaters’ Obstetrical Team of physicians and nurses to offer midwife-attended hospital births.

