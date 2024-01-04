Current & Past Articles » Police news

Police seeking public’s assistance with house fire investigation

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attended a structure fire in the Town of Shelburne.

Dufferin OPP along with Shelburne Fire, attended the scene of a house fire on Second Avenue West on Dec. 30, 2023, at approximately 3:00 a.m.

The structure was completely engulfed in flames when emergency services arrived. Thankfully, there was nobody inside the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The Ontario Fire Marshal attended the scene and is continuing with the investigation alongside the Dufferin Crime Unit.  

Police do believe that there were people in the area when the fire started. Investigators are looking for any potentially relevant dash cam footage, home surveillance video or photos from the area between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. 

If! you have information regarding this fire or any other suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP by phone at 1-888-310-1122 or visit Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

If you had witnessed the fire and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.



         

