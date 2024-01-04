CDDHS boys’ basketball teams leading the District

January 4, 2024

Written By Brian Lockhart

Centre Dufferin District High School Royals boys’ basketballs are having another good season on the court, with both the Junior and Senior teams in first place in the District 4 Standings going into the new year.

Junior

In the Junior Division, the Royals are in first place with a 4-1 record and eight points. The team has averaged 67 points per game this season while allowing an average of only 38 points.

The team went undefeated in their first four games of the season before taking a 59-55 loss to Westside Secondary School from Orangeville on Dec. 20 in the gym at Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS).

There are five high schools entered in District 4 competition this year.

Erin District High School is in second place, followed by Westside, Emmanuel Christian High School, and Wellington Heights Secondary School.

The Royals have one more home game on the schedule once play resumes after the holiday break, followed by two road games.

Only the top four teams will advance to the playoff round, with semi-final games slated for Feb. 12 and the championship final scheduled for Feb. 14.

The Royals Junior team will be back on home court for their next game on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Game time is 2:30 p.m.

Senior

The Royals Senior boys team is in first place in the District standings, going undefeated after four games.

The squad has averaged 59 points per game while allowing 32 points against for the season.

With only four high schools competing in District 4 this year, the Senior division has a six-game regular season schedule.

Norwell District Secondary School is in second place in the District, followed by Westside Secondary School and Emmanuel Christian High School.

With only four high schools competing in the District, the playoffs will have semi-final games on Feb. 12, with all four teams playing and matched up according to their final standings.

The championship final is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

The Royals will be on the road for their final two games of the regular season, facing Emmanuel Christian High School and Norwell District.

