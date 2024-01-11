Current & Past Articles » Sports

High school hockey getting ready for District playoffs

January 11, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

With most teams having just three games left on the regular season schedule, District 4/10 high school hockey is preparing to move into the playoffs.

The schools have a 12-game regular season schedule this year, with nine high school teams competing this season.

The season was interrupted on Jan. 9, when all four scheduled games were postponed due to a winter storm. Those games will have to be rescheduled and played to complete the regular season schedule.

The schedule runs through to Feb. 7., before the playoffs start. The playoff schedule and dates have not yet been announced.

Hockey teams in the District are talented teams, with many schools taking advantage of the fact that many of their students play advanced-level hockey in leagues outside of school.

However, any player who plays at the Junior level cannot compete on a high school team.

With three games left on the schedule, the team from John F. Ross CVI in Guelph leads the standings with an 8-1 record after nine games. The team’s only loss was to Orangeville District High School on Nov. 21, when that game ended 2-1.

Ross has averaged just over five goals per game this season.

In second place, Norwell District Secondary School has also taken only one loss this year, but they have only played seven games, so they have five more to go.

St. James Catholic High School from Guelph is in the number three spot

Orangeville District Secondary School is having a good season with a 6-2 record and 12 points and is currently in fourth place in the district standings.

Centennial Collegiate VI is on the plus side in fifth place with a 5-3 record. That includes one overtime loss.

Centre Wellington District High School is in sixth place with a 2-5-1 record.

Bishop Macdonell is in seventh place with a 2-6 record and five points.

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals are struggling this season, having won only one game after nine times on the ice. They also have one tie on their record.

Erin District High School is in the basement with a 1-8 record.

The playoff schedule and format have not yet been announced, but there are several options, including the top eight making a playoff berth or the top six, with the top seed getting a bye in the first round.

The CDDHS Royals have a road game against Norwell District on Jan. 11.

They will be back on home ice at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Tuesday, Jan. 16, to host the squad from St. James.

Game time is 2:15 p.m.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Local resident to hold marathon skate fundraiser

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne resident Steve McNeil, 62, is strapping on the skates and preparing to brave the winter cold ...

Dufferin OPP responds to a house fire in Shelburne

Dufferin OPP are asking for the public’s asstiance regarding a house fire in Shelburne.  Dufferin OPP along with Shelburne Fire, attended the scene of a ...

2023 Year In Review – Part 2

Attention Readers! For this edition of the Shelburne Free Press, we are taking you through all the highs and lows of the last six months ...

Battle for first place as Junior C hockey moves into the New Year

Written By Brian Lockhart It has been a competitive year in local Junior C hockey, as first place changed several times during the first half ...

Vehicle crashes into garage door of residence on Christmas Eve

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two drivers with impaired operation related offences. On Christmas Eve (Dec. 24, 2023) just ...

Shelburne Fire aims to reduce carbon monoxide deaths

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne & District Fire Department and Enbridge Gas have teamed up to reduce fire and carbon ...

Shelburne Wolves U13 Rep team raises funds for food bank

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Wolves U13 Rep team is more than just hockey players; they are members of the community who have decided ...

Royals seniors win second game of the season over Norwell District

Written By Brian Lockhart The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior basketball team is 2-0 after playing two opening games in the District 4 ...

Dufferin County raises taxes by 4 per cent

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council have wrapped up their duties for the year after approving the budget for 2024.  ...

Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign raises over $9,900 for Streams

Written By Danielle Williams Tim Hortons ran its first-ever Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign nationwide from Nov. 13 to 19, raising $9.8 million for not-for-profit organizations ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support