Tie for first place in PJHL’s North Carruthers Division 

January 11, 2024

It has been a competitive season in the North Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League, and once again, there is a tie for first place.

The Alliston Hornets picked up another two points on Friday (Jan. 5) night with a 7-1 win over the Penetang Kings and are again tied for first place with the Stayner Siskins.

The Siskins had a 7-3 win over the Innisfil Spartans in their last game on home ice.

Both teams now have 46 points and identical 23-6 records.

With the season half over, teams will put out their best efforts in a race to the final standings and a good berth when the playoffs get underway.

In third place, the Schomberg Cougars have played a solid season and currently have a 19-8-1 record – good for 39 points. The Cougars held first place for a few weeks earlier in the season.

In the number four spot, the Orillia Terriers are having a good season, with 18 wins after 27 games. The Terriers were also in first place at one time last year.

In the middle of the pack, the Penetang Kings, Huntsville Otters, and the Caledon Golden Hawks are separated by six points. Either of these teams could be the spoiler when the playoffs get underway.

The Innisfil Spartans are holding on to eighth place in the standings with a dismal 6-22-1 record for the season.

In the basement, the Midland Flyers will have no chance to make the playoffs this season. They have won only two of 29 games played.

The North Carruthers Division regular season runs through to Saturday, Feb. 24, with the final game being played in Orillia.

The top eight teams will advance to the quarter-final round of the playoffs.

