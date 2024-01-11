Current & Past Articles » Sports

Tie for first place in PJHL’s North Carruthers Division 

January 11, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

It has been a competitive season in the North Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League, and once again, there is a tie for first place.

The Alliston Hornets picked up another two points on Friday (Jan. 5) night with a 7-1 win over the Penetang Kings and are again tied for first place with the Stayner Siskins.

The Siskins had a 7-3 win over the Innisfil Spartans in their last game on home ice.

Both teams now have 46 points and identical 23-6 records.

With the season half over, teams will put out their best efforts in a race to the final standings and a good berth when the playoffs get underway.

In third place, the Schomberg Cougars have played a solid season and currently have a 19-8-1 record – good for 39 points. The Cougars held first place for a few weeks earlier in the season.

In the number four spot, the Orillia Terriers are having a good season, with 18 wins after 27 games. The Terriers were also in first place at one time last year.

In the middle of the pack, the Penetang Kings, Huntsville Otters, and the Caledon Golden Hawks are separated by six points. Either of these teams could be the spoiler when the playoffs get underway.

The Innisfil Spartans are holding on to eighth place in the standings with a dismal 6-22-1 record for the season.

In the basement, the Midland Flyers will have no chance to make the playoffs this season. They have won only two of 29 games played.

The North Carruthers Division regular season runs through to Saturday, Feb. 24, with the final game being played in Orillia.

The top eight teams will advance to the quarter-final round of the playoffs.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Local resident to hold marathon skate fundraiser

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne resident Steve McNeil, 62, is strapping on the skates and preparing to brave the winter cold ...

Dufferin OPP responds to a house fire in Shelburne

Dufferin OPP are asking for the public’s asstiance regarding a house fire in Shelburne.  Dufferin OPP along with Shelburne Fire, attended the scene of a ...

2023 Year In Review – Part 2

Attention Readers! For this edition of the Shelburne Free Press, we are taking you through all the highs and lows of the last six months ...

Battle for first place as Junior C hockey moves into the New Year

Written By Brian Lockhart It has been a competitive year in local Junior C hockey, as first place changed several times during the first half ...

Vehicle crashes into garage door of residence on Christmas Eve

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two drivers with impaired operation related offences. On Christmas Eve (Dec. 24, 2023) just ...

Shelburne Fire aims to reduce carbon monoxide deaths

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne & District Fire Department and Enbridge Gas have teamed up to reduce fire and carbon ...

Shelburne Wolves U13 Rep team raises funds for food bank

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Wolves U13 Rep team is more than just hockey players; they are members of the community who have decided ...

Royals seniors win second game of the season over Norwell District

Written By Brian Lockhart The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior basketball team is 2-0 after playing two opening games in the District 4 ...

Dufferin County raises taxes by 4 per cent

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council have wrapped up their duties for the year after approving the budget for 2024.  ...

Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign raises over $9,900 for Streams

Written By Danielle Williams Tim Hortons ran its first-ever Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign nationwide from Nov. 13 to 19, raising $9.8 million for not-for-profit organizations ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support