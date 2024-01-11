Current & Past Articles » General News

News from Shelburne Library

January 11, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Hours of Operation Survey: We will continue to collect responses to our Hours of Operation survey until the end of day January 13th, 2024, so please take time to have YOUR say. 

The survey can be filled out online at www.shelburnelibrary.caor in-person at the Library. 

All responses are anonymous unless you choose to leave contact information.

Upcoming Events

Researching Black Roots in Dufferin with MoD, Thursday, February 8th, 6pm: Archivist Laura Camilleri will demonstrate some methods for researching Black Roots in Dufferin County. Stay tuned for registration.

Library Literary Event: The Lucie & Thornton Blackburn Story with Suzette Daley, Sunday, February 11th, 2pm:Local author, Suzette Daley will tell the story of Lucie & Thornton Blackburn, founders of Toronto’s first taxi company, The City. 

Their story epitomizes resilience, entrepreneurship, and community- building, and is one you won’t want to miss!

Coffee, Conversation & Books, Wednesday, February 21st, 7pm: Join us in conjunction with Grand Valley and Orangeville Public Libraries at Mochaberry (177 Broadway) in Orangeville. 

Our featured local author is to be determined, but details will be announced soon! 



         

Categories

