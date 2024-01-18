Current & Past Articles » Sports

Alliston Hornets lead North Carruthers Division by two points

January 18, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The battle for first place in the North Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League continues to provide a lot of excitement for Junior C hockey fans as the regular season schedule heads into the final stretch.

After changing leads almost weekly at the beginning of the season, the Alliston Hornets are currently in first place, with the Stayner Siskins two points behind.

The Hornets won their Friday (Jan. 12) game 8-4 over the Penetang Kings in Penetang, then followed up with a 6-1 win over the Innisfil Spartans on Sunday, Jan. 14, on Innisfil home ice.

The Siskins won 4-1 over the Huntsville Otters on Sunday (Jan. 14) in Stayner.

Alliston has now won 26 games after being on the ice 32 times this season and has 52 points.

The Siskins have a 25-6 record and are two points behind with 50.

Not far behind, the Schomberg Cougars are currently in third place with a 21-8-1 record and 43 points. The Cougars have had a good season and are a consistent team this year.

In fourth place, the Orillia Terriers have 41 points and a 19-8-2 record, including two overtime losses.

Both Orillia and Schomberg could be spoilers when the playoffs get underway.

In the middle of the standings, the Huntsville Otters have 27 points and a 13-16 record.

They are followed by the Penetang Kings with a 12-17-1 record, including one overtime loss.

The Caledon Golden Hawks are close behind with 23 points and a 10-19-2 record, including one overtime loss.

The Innisfil Spartans continue to struggle this season, in eighth place with a 6-24-1 record.

In the basement, the Midland Flyers have won only two games this year and have no chance of making the playoffs.

The North Carruthers Division regular season will wrap up with the final game on Saturday, Feb. 24, before heading into playoffs.

With the competitive line-up of teams this year, fans will be looking forward to watching games when the playoffs get underway.



         

