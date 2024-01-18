Current & Past Articles » Sports

Wear the proper equipment when playing hockey: OMHA

January 18, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

Hockey is an inherently dangerous sport.

With sharp skates, a flying puck, and swinging sticks, there is always a risk of injury. That’s why always wearing the right equipment is so important to reduce the risk. 

The Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA) is reminding parents and players of the importance of always wearing proper fitting equipment to keep players safe on the ice.

Each piece of equipment plays a role in helping to protect a specific area of the body – and that means having adequately fitted gear when the sport is being played – not equipment a child will grow into.

Equipment should have a snug – not tight – fit and not shift when in motion.

If the gear is too large, it will shift around on the body, restricting movement and not fully protecting its wearer as designed.

Equipment like neck guards and face masks are unique to hockey. For goalies, the throat protector must be fastened at all times.

In the OMHA, safety measures aren’t limited to players. Any on-ice participant, including coaches, is required to wear a fastened helmet. All it takes is one slip and fall to cause a serious accident.

Modern hockey equipment has evolved over time. At one time, goalies didn’t wear helmets or masks. As a result, there were horrendous, life-lasting injuries to goalies who were exposed to flying pucks and sticks.

The same went for players who didn’t wear helmets. They were fully exposed to potential injury from sticks, pucks, other players, and falls.

The use of protective equipment has made the sport safer than ever, but only if the equipment is worn properly and regularly, so suit up the right way and stay safe.

On-ice officials have the authority to issue penalties to teams or players who don’t follow the rules regarding suiting up correctly.



         

Categories

