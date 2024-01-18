Shelburne Library upcoming events

Researching Black Roots in Dufferin with MoD, Thursday, February 8th, 6pm:Archivist Laura Camilleri will demonstrate some methods for researching Black Roots in Dufferin County. Stay tuned for registration.

Library Literary Event: The Lucie & Thornton Blackburn Story with Suzette Daley, Sunday, February 11th, 2pm: Local author, Suzette Daley will tell the story of Lucie & Thornton Blackburn, founders of Toronto’s first taxi company, The City. Their story epitomizes resilience, entrepreneurship, and community- building, and is one you won’t want to miss!

Staff Pick of the Week: Eve by Cat Bohannon

Eve is not only a sweeping revision of human history, it’s an urgent and necessary corrective for a world that has focused primarily on the male body for far too long. Picking up where Sapiens left off, Eve will completely change what you think you know about evolution and why Homo sapiens has become such a successful and dominant species.

Why Molly recommends this book: In between mystical, magical tales with fantastic notions and seemingly impossible adventures, I like to read up on our own mystical, magical, fantastic and seemingly impossible history. I’ve renewed this book over eight times, even though I finished it in a respectable three weeks, because there is just so much to digest. However, to put it simply, this book turns centuries of male centred history on its ear, and defines our evolution in a completely different light. On top of that, Ms. Bohannon’s writing is funny, clever and uses relevant, current examples to illustrate her research; it seems to have something for everyone. If you’re not used to reading non fiction, and you don’t long for the days of textbooks you have to review, this book will change that for you. You’ll find yourself chuckling along with her, or saying ‘no way’ out loud. At least, I hope you will.

