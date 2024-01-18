Shelburne Library upcoming events

Current & Past Articles » General News

Researching Black Roots in Dufferin with MoD, Thursday, February 8th, 6pm:Archivist Laura Camilleri will demonstrate some methods for researching Black Roots in Dufferin County. Stay tuned for registration.

Library Literary Event: The Lucie & Thornton Blackburn Story with Suzette Daley, Sunday, February 11th, 2pm: Local author, Suzette Daley will tell the story of Lucie & Thornton Blackburn, founders of Toronto’s first taxi company, The City. Their story epitomizes resilience, entrepreneurship, and community- building, and is one you won’t want to miss!

Staff Pick of the Week: Eve by Cat Bohannon

Eve is not only a sweeping revision of human history, it’s an urgent and necessary corrective for a world that has focused primarily on the male body for far too long. Picking up where Sapiens left off, Eve will completely change what you think you know about evolution and why Homo sapiens has become such a successful and dominant species.

Why Molly recommends this book: In between mystical, magical tales with fantastic notions and seemingly impossible adventures, I like to read up on our own mystical, magical, fantastic and seemingly impossible history. I’ve renewed this book over eight times, even though I finished it in a respectable three weeks, because there is just so much to digest. However, to put it simply, this book turns centuries of male centred history on its ear, and defines our evolution in a completely different light. On top of that, Ms. Bohannon’s writing is funny, clever and uses relevant, current examples to illustrate her research; it seems to have something for everyone. If you’re not used to reading non fiction, and you don’t long for the days of textbooks you have to review, this book will change that for you. You’ll find yourself chuckling along with her, or saying ‘no way’ out loud. At least, I hope you will.  

Headline News

St. Paul’s Anglican Church to shut down at end of month after 150 years of serving the community

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter One of Shelburne’s founding churches is ending a more than 150-year-old chapter in history as they prepare ...

Battle for first place as Junior C hockey moves into the New Year

Written By Brian Lockhart It has been a competitive year in local Junior C hockey, as first place changed several times during the first half ...

Vehicle crashes into garage door of residence on Christmas Eve

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two drivers with impaired operation related offences. On Christmas Eve (Dec. 24, 2023) just ...

Shelburne Fire aims to reduce carbon monoxide deaths

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne & District Fire Department and Enbridge Gas have teamed up to reduce fire and carbon ...

Shelburne Wolves U13 Rep team raises funds for food bank

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Wolves U13 Rep team is more than just hockey players; they are members of the community who have decided ...

Royals seniors win second game of the season over Norwell District

Written By Brian Lockhart The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior basketball team is 2-0 after playing two opening games in the District 4 ...

Dufferin County raises taxes by 4 per cent

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council have wrapped up their duties for the year after approving the budget for 2024.  ...

Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign raises over $9,900 for Streams

Written By Danielle Williams Tim Hortons ran its first-ever Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign nationwide from Nov. 13 to 19, raising $9.8 million for not-for-profit organizations ...

Headwaters Health Care Centre unveils new CT machine

Written By Brian Lockhart Headwaters Health Care Centre unveiled its new replacement computed tomography (CT) machine on Friday, Dec. 8. The machine replaced an older ...

Dufferin Community Foundation announces Arts and Culture, Environmental Fund Grants

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Dufferin Community Foundation (DCF) has awarded its 2023 fall grants to five recipients.  The local community ...

