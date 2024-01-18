Current & Past Articles » General News

Shelburne Health and Wellness Expo to return with focus on achieving goals

January 18, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written by Paula Brown

Shelburne residents will have the opportunity to learn more about the health and wellness services available in their community with an upcoming annual event. 

The 6th Shelburne Health and Wellness Expo will be held on Saturday (Jan. 20) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) in Shelburne. 

“I’m so excited to be able to bring both the businesses and the community together. A lot of times, our health, wellness, fitness, and mental health are pushed to the back burner, and when that happens, we don’t actively seek out what we need in the community because it feels like too much work,” said the event organizer Amanda Philip. “An event like this is a great opportunity to make time for yourself, so that your health can be brought to the forefront.” 

The Shelburne Health and Wellness Expo was started in 2017 by co-creators Amanda Philip and Leanne Williams. The inspiration behind the annual health and wellness event came from a desire to highlight local health and wellness businesses after noticing repeated online recommendations to residents for services and practices located outside of the Shelburne community. 

“It was surprising because we knew that these businesses were available in town. We thought that maybe Shelburne needed an event so that residents know they can get everything they need right here in town, especially now with the town growing exponentially,” said Philip. 

Each year, the local health and wellness event is held on the third weekend of January, specifically focusing on helping residents with the longevity of their health and wellness goals. 

“We all know, Jan. 1, people make plans and a lot of times those plans might be really big. Perhaps we don’t have the support system in place to actually help us reach our goals and help us set ones that are achievable,” explained Philip. 

The 6th Annual Shelburne Health and Wellness Expo will feature nearly 50 vendors, demonstrations and workshops from a mix of registered practitioners, fitness professionals, holistic and alternative healers, health and wellness non-profits, and product sellers. 

The workshops featured at the event will include Introduction to Plant Spirit Connection hosted by Elaine O’Sullivan; Demystifying and Managing PCOS and Female Brian Health Through Menopause presented by naturopathic doctor Dr. Nicole Roberts; Burn Belly Fat Eating the Foods You Love with Fannie Martin; Meditation for Beginners led by Jennifer Cluley; and Connecting With Spirit – A Medium’s Guide with Tina Hinsperger. 

A significant component of the expo is the focus on sharing a wide range of health and wellness practices, including both traditional and alternative health businesses. 

“As humans, we need to understand the entirety of what is happening to our bodies, and that absolutely includes spiritual or energetic components alongside Western medicine; it’s important to offer information from as many aspects,” said Philip. 

The 6th Annual Shelburne Health and Wellness Expo will be held on Saturday (Jan. 20) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) in Shelburne. 

Admission is free. 

“Your health and well-being are worth the time it will take to come to this event. Everybody deserves to have good health, and this is one opportunity to find out how you can get support for that,” said Philip. 

For more information about the event, visit the Shelburne Health and Wellness Expo website at www.theshwe.com or email theshwe.info@gmail.com. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

St. Paul’s Anglican Church to shut down at end of month after 150 years of serving the community

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter One of Shelburne’s founding churches is ending a more than 150-year-old chapter in history as they prepare ...

Battle for first place as Junior C hockey moves into the New Year

Written By Brian Lockhart It has been a competitive year in local Junior C hockey, as first place changed several times during the first half ...

Vehicle crashes into garage door of residence on Christmas Eve

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two drivers with impaired operation related offences. On Christmas Eve (Dec. 24, 2023) just ...

Shelburne Fire aims to reduce carbon monoxide deaths

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne & District Fire Department and Enbridge Gas have teamed up to reduce fire and carbon ...

Shelburne Wolves U13 Rep team raises funds for food bank

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Wolves U13 Rep team is more than just hockey players; they are members of the community who have decided ...

Royals seniors win second game of the season over Norwell District

Written By Brian Lockhart The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior basketball team is 2-0 after playing two opening games in the District 4 ...

Dufferin County raises taxes by 4 per cent

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council have wrapped up their duties for the year after approving the budget for 2024.  ...

Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign raises over $9,900 for Streams

Written By Danielle Williams Tim Hortons ran its first-ever Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign nationwide from Nov. 13 to 19, raising $9.8 million for not-for-profit organizations ...

Headwaters Health Care Centre unveils new CT machine

Written By Brian Lockhart Headwaters Health Care Centre unveiled its new replacement computed tomography (CT) machine on Friday, Dec. 8. The machine replaced an older ...

Dufferin Community Foundation announces Arts and Culture, Environmental Fund Grants

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Dufferin Community Foundation (DCF) has awarded its 2023 fall grants to five recipients.  The local community ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support