Shelburne Health and Wellness Expo to return with focus on achieving goals

January 18, 2024 · 0 Comments

Written by Paula Brown

Shelburne residents will have the opportunity to learn more about the health and wellness services available in their community with an upcoming annual event.

The 6th Shelburne Health and Wellness Expo will be held on Saturday (Jan. 20) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) in Shelburne.

“I’m so excited to be able to bring both the businesses and the community together. A lot of times, our health, wellness, fitness, and mental health are pushed to the back burner, and when that happens, we don’t actively seek out what we need in the community because it feels like too much work,” said the event organizer Amanda Philip. “An event like this is a great opportunity to make time for yourself, so that your health can be brought to the forefront.”

The Shelburne Health and Wellness Expo was started in 2017 by co-creators Amanda Philip and Leanne Williams. The inspiration behind the annual health and wellness event came from a desire to highlight local health and wellness businesses after noticing repeated online recommendations to residents for services and practices located outside of the Shelburne community.

“It was surprising because we knew that these businesses were available in town. We thought that maybe Shelburne needed an event so that residents know they can get everything they need right here in town, especially now with the town growing exponentially,” said Philip.

Each year, the local health and wellness event is held on the third weekend of January, specifically focusing on helping residents with the longevity of their health and wellness goals.

“We all know, Jan. 1, people make plans and a lot of times those plans might be really big. Perhaps we don’t have the support system in place to actually help us reach our goals and help us set ones that are achievable,” explained Philip.

The 6th Annual Shelburne Health and Wellness Expo will feature nearly 50 vendors, demonstrations and workshops from a mix of registered practitioners, fitness professionals, holistic and alternative healers, health and wellness non-profits, and product sellers.

The workshops featured at the event will include Introduction to Plant Spirit Connection hosted by Elaine O’Sullivan; Demystifying and Managing PCOS and Female Brian Health Through Menopause presented by naturopathic doctor Dr. Nicole Roberts; Burn Belly Fat Eating the Foods You Love with Fannie Martin; Meditation for Beginners led by Jennifer Cluley; and Connecting With Spirit – A Medium’s Guide with Tina Hinsperger.

A significant component of the expo is the focus on sharing a wide range of health and wellness practices, including both traditional and alternative health businesses.

“As humans, we need to understand the entirety of what is happening to our bodies, and that absolutely includes spiritual or energetic components alongside Western medicine; it’s important to offer information from as many aspects,” said Philip.

The 6th Annual Shelburne Health and Wellness Expo will be held on Saturday (Jan. 20) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) in Shelburne.

Admission is free.

“Your health and well-being are worth the time it will take to come to this event. Everybody deserves to have good health, and this is one opportunity to find out how you can get support for that,” said Philip.

For more information about the event, visit the Shelburne Health and Wellness Expo website at www.theshwe.com or email theshwe.info@gmail.com.

Readers Comments (0)