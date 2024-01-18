Dufferin Arts Council joins DBOT and SPARC to offer more to members

January 18, 2024

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Dufferin Arts Council (DAC) is ushering in the new year with new added benefits for its members.

The local arts council announced in a press release on Jan. 15 that they’d become members of two organizations that will help provide more perks and services for their members.

“We’re very pleased to be offering these new benefits and opportunities to our membership,” said Warren Maycock, chair of the Dufferin Arts Council. “It’s a wonderful way to be starting out the new year.”

The Dufferin Arts Council has become a member of the Dufferin Board of Trade (DBOT), a community-building non-profit organization dedicated to helping local businesses.

This is done by helping them connect with other businesses and resources, advocating for business needs, promotion, and financial savings.

Perks DAC members now have access to include:

• Post organization or member events in DBOT’s newsletters, which are distributed to about 1,300 people plus on their social media

• To receive the DBOT newsletter, sign up at www.dufferinbot.ca

• A listing in the Business Directory; members can also have their own free basic listing

• Participate in any of the free Level Up Dufferin training programs

• A free, no-obligation quote for special non-profit Health Insurance Benefits through the Chambers Plan dufferinbot.ca/membership/membership-benefits/insurance-programs/

• Access the space rentals or special Business Support Services offered through the social enterprise, the BizHub.

The arts council has also become a member of Supporting Performing Arts in Rural Communities (SPARC), which is a network of producers, presenters, creators and community animators in rural and remote communities across Ontario.

Some of the services and benefits for Dufferin Arts Council members include:

• Community consultations

• Regional showcases

• Community Presenter’s Network Small Venue Pitch Sessions

• Peer-to-peer chats and connections to SPARC social media

• Access to medical and health benefits (health insurance) via the Arts & Entertainment Plan

• Funding opportunities for creativity and cultural animation

• Newsletters

The Dufferin Art Council was formed in 1992 by a group of local residents who came together to help support artists and the arts in Dufferin County.

Each year, DAC looks to raise money to fund projects that promote the development of artists and the arts in the community.

In 2022, the arts council celebrated their 30th anniversary.

To inquire about becoming a member of the Dufferin Arts Council, visit www.dufferinarts.com.

