Current & Past Articles » Sports

Local teen named Athlete of the Month for Special Olympics Ontario

January 18, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

Special Olympics Ontario has honoured local athlete Yazmine Wilson-Daponte as Athlete of the Month.

Yazmine, who lives in Shelburne, has been an athlete with the Special Olympics for 10 years. During that time, she has participated in numerous sports, including basketball, Bocce, curling, soccer, and swimming.

A well-rounded competitor, she has had great success in her sports.

The thing Yazmine loves most about Special Olympics is the opportunity to spend time with her friends while participating in the sports she loves. Yazmie said Special Olympics “means being able to play sports without any boundaries and without being judged by her appearance or abilities.”

One of Yasmine’s most memorable moments in the Special Olympics was when she competed at the 2019 International Youth Games. She earned Gold, Silver, Bronze, and a fourth-place medal at the Games. She is very proud of this accomplishment.

Yasmine said she would like to express her gratitude to the donors and supporters of Special Olympics.

She said she “thanks them for not making fun of her and for the gift of sports which has allowed her to grow and thrive as an athlete.”

Yazmine plans to continue with sports and work on her skill level and training to achieve greater success in the coming years.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

St. Paul’s Anglican Church to shut down at end of month after 150 years of serving the community

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter One of Shelburne’s founding churches is ending a more than 150-year-old chapter in history as they prepare ...

Battle for first place as Junior C hockey moves into the New Year

Written By Brian Lockhart It has been a competitive year in local Junior C hockey, as first place changed several times during the first half ...

Vehicle crashes into garage door of residence on Christmas Eve

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two drivers with impaired operation related offences. On Christmas Eve (Dec. 24, 2023) just ...

Shelburne Fire aims to reduce carbon monoxide deaths

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne & District Fire Department and Enbridge Gas have teamed up to reduce fire and carbon ...

Shelburne Wolves U13 Rep team raises funds for food bank

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Wolves U13 Rep team is more than just hockey players; they are members of the community who have decided ...

Royals seniors win second game of the season over Norwell District

Written By Brian Lockhart The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior basketball team is 2-0 after playing two opening games in the District 4 ...

Dufferin County raises taxes by 4 per cent

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council have wrapped up their duties for the year after approving the budget for 2024.  ...

Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign raises over $9,900 for Streams

Written By Danielle Williams Tim Hortons ran its first-ever Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign nationwide from Nov. 13 to 19, raising $9.8 million for not-for-profit organizations ...

Headwaters Health Care Centre unveils new CT machine

Written By Brian Lockhart Headwaters Health Care Centre unveiled its new replacement computed tomography (CT) machine on Friday, Dec. 8. The machine replaced an older ...

Dufferin Community Foundation announces Arts and Culture, Environmental Fund Grants

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Dufferin Community Foundation (DCF) has awarded its 2023 fall grants to five recipients.  The local community ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support