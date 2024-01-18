Stolen camping trailer in Shelburne recovered by police

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges and recovered stolen property as a result of a stolen vehicle investigation in the Town of Shelburne.

On January 8, 2024, Dufferin OPP received a call for service at a storage facility on Victoria Street in Shelburne for the theft of a recreational trailer. Officers secured video surveillance where a Ford F 250 is observed entering the compound shortly after 6:00 a.m., on January 8 and then exiting approximately forty minutes later.

On January 10, 2024, members of the Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Nottawasaga CSCU, and with the assistance of Dufferin frontline uniform members executed a search warrant at a rural property in the Township of Melancthon. Officers located the stolen recreational trailer. The investigation determined the Ford F 250 involved in the theft was also stolen from an address in Peel Region. Officers located and recovered both vehicles.

As a result of the investigation, Kyle COOMBES, 29-year-old, of no fixed address has been charged with:

• Theft Over $5000

• Possession Property Obtained by Crime – Over $5000 (two counts)

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance – other drugs

• Possession of a Schedule II Substance – other drugs

• Fail to Comply with Probation Order – (two counts)

• Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code

• Failure to comply with release order – (two counts)

If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this theft, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

