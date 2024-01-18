Traffic complaint leads to impaired driving charges in Amaranth

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged one driver with impaired operation related offences as the result of a traffic complaint.

On Jan. 11, just after 3:00 p.m., officers from the Dufferin OPP responded to a traffic complaint in the area of CTY RD 109 and 2nd Line in the Township of Amaranth. Officers located the vehicle and driver and were led into an impaired operation investigation.

Helen RAINBIRD, a 64-year-old female, from Stratford has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.

“Dufferin OPP continues to conduct traffic enforcement daily as drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs and who drive at excessive speeds continue to pose a threat to Ontario roads. We are committed to the safety of our community,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release.

“The Dufferin OPP reminds motorist to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure, or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.”

If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

