Orangeville man charged with impaired driving

January 18, 2024

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver on Highway 10 with impaired operation.

On January 8, 2024, just after 1:00 a.m., an officer on patrol on Highway 10 located a vehicle on the shoulder near Hurontario Street. During the interaction with the driver, grounds were formed that their ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.

As a result of the investigation, Gary PALMER, 54, of Orangeville, was charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven. The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on January 25, 2024, to answer to the charge.

These charges have not been proven in court.



         

