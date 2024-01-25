Centre Dufferin’s Co-op Corner: Dufferin Oaks

January 25, 2024 · 0 Comments

Local business and education partnerships provide students with a transitional opportunity to experience the world of work while still completing high school. Locally, many of our community businesses have been involved with this partnership. This week from Centre Dufferin District High School, we highlight co-op student Hailey Luxemburger and a little bit about her co-op experience at Dufferin Oaks Long Term Care Home.

Dufferin Oaks is a non-profit long-term care home for up to 160 residents, owned and operated by the County of Dufferin. Dufferin Oaks takes care of adults and elders needing long-term care. They care about the dignity and well-being of their residents, providing client-centred services and a workplace focused on the team and personal growth in a safe, comfortable, home-like environment. The administrator is Brenda Wagner, the director of care is Jenny Power, and the Infection Prevention and Control Lead is Rhonda White.

Currently, Hailey works as a Personal Support Worker’s Assistant. She has completed assisting in their personal hygiene, feeding them their meals, changing, toileting and toileting assistance and applying required creams and assistance with medicine. She still has more time to learn about the collection of specimens, housekeeping chores such as doing the laundry and washing dishes, running errands, observing and reporting certain behaviours, and changes in the clients and lifts. Training that was needed to be completed included health and safety, customer service, Alzheimer’s background and other illnesses, Covid-19, retirement basics, workplace rules, dementia, abuse and neglect training and basic resident care.

Related jobs in Dufferin Oaks that I have now noticed are RPN, RN, PSA, and HSW. RPNs are registered psychiatric nurses specializing in nursing, focusing on patients’ mental health. RNs are registered nurses who focus on coordinating patient care. PSAs are a second pair of hands for nurses who don’t provide hands-on care. HSWs are short-term or long-term care assistants who help with in-home and personal needs in the comfort of the resident’s home.

Dufferin Oaks supports Centre Dufferin District High School Co-op students by offering them placements and incredible learning experiences that students can use as a stepping stone to continue on towards their dream jobs within the healthcare field.

Readers Comments (0)