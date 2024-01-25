Current & Past Articles » Police news

Man charged with arson following structure fire in Shelburne

January 25, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin OPP officers have charged a 29-year-old man with arson in connection to a structure fire that occurred in Shelburne at the end of December. 

Officers from Dufferin OPP, along with firefighters from the Shelburne & District Fire Department, responded to a house fire call on Second Avenue West at approximately 3 a.m. on Dec. 30. The structure was completely engulfed in flames when emergency services arrived.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. 

Dufferin OPP initially reported, at the time of the fire, that they believed there were people in the area when the fire started. 

The Ontario Fire Marshal attended the scene, took over the investigation, and deemed the structure fire an arson. 

The OPP’s Dufferin Crime Unit continued the investigation and has since charged a 29-year-old man, who has not been identified, with arson. 

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the fire on Second Avenue West to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or visit Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous by calling 1-800-222-8477 or emailing www.crimestopperssdm.com. 

If you witnessed the fire and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838. 



         

