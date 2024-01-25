Vehicle collision leads to impaired driving charges for Orangeville man

January 25, 2024 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged one driver with impaired operation related offences as the result of a motor vehicle collision.

On Jan. 16, just after 7:00 p.m., officers from the Dufferin OPP responded to a motor vehicle collision in the area of County Road 109 and 8th Line in the Township of Amaranth. Officers located the vehicle and driver and were led into an impaired operation investigation.

Mark Humberstone, a 36-year-old male, from Orangeville has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.

“Dufferin OPP continues to conduct traffic enforcement daily as drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs and who drive at excessive speeds continue to pose a threat to Ontario roads. We are committed to the safety of our community,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release.

If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS).

Readers Comments (0)