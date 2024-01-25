Current & Past Articles » Sports

Shelburne Cricket Club elects 2024 executive members 

January 25, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Cricket Club held its presidential election in October 2023, adopting an online voting system.

Ahsen Siddiqui was re-elected as president for a five-year term with 80 per cent of the vote.

A founding member of the Club, Mr. Siddiqui has played a pivotal role in advancing the vision to establish cricket as a prominent sport in Shelburne and Dufferin County. Under his direction, along with a dedicated management team, the Club has gone from seven players to around 200 active participants.

Mr. Siddiqui has been successful in introducing a coed adult soccer tournament, a Women’s T15 cricket series, and the Dufferin County Cup – DCC T20 Premium cricket tournament in Shelburne.

As the Club looks forward to 2024, the Annual General Meeting of the Club’s management looks forward to a calendar filled with exciting cricket and soccer events. The events are designed to be inclusive, extending invitations to individuals of all genders, ages, and skill levels to register and actively participate.

Registration for the upcoming 2024 season is now open. Interested individuals can find details on the Club’s official website at www.shelburnecricketclub.com.



         

