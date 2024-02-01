New elementary school proposed in Dundalk to accommodate future growth

Written By Sam Odrowski

The Bluewater District School Board is opening a new elementary school in Dundalk to help accommodate the town’s increasing population from new housing construction.

Flato Developments, which is in the process of planning and building three new communities in Dundalk, has designated 8.2 acres of land for the elementary school to be built on.

Flato Developments decided to designate the lands for the school due to the high demand for a new school site in its location.

The school will have a capacity of roughly 400 to 500 students and service northeast Dundalk, particularly Flato’s Glenelg project. Phase 2 of this project will see 155 residential units built, including 93 single detached and 62 townhouse units.

Phase 1 of the Glenelg project features 188 homes and construction is underway. Work is expected to be complete by the summer this year.

These multi-family and rental dwellings will enable more families to join the Southgate community.

