Current & Past Articles » General News

Dufferin County Interfaith Forum to host annual potluck dinner

February 1, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin County residents from various religious faiths will have the chance to converse with each other and further community connections at an upcoming cross-cultural event. 

The Dufferin County Interfaith Forum will host its annual potluck dinner on Saturday, Feb. 10, at Trinity United Church, located at 200 Owen Sound St. in Shelburne, in recognition of the United Nations’ World Interfaith Harmony Week. 

“It feels so great to be able to do this [event] again. This is an opportunity to learn about each other, recognize our differences while appreciating our similarities, and accept each other. It only enhances the community for us to know each other,” said Shaila (Bella) Carter, co-founder of the Dufferin County Interfaith Forum.  

World Interfaith Harmony Week (WIHW) is an annual event that looks to promote harmony between different faith groups by recognizing their common values, sharing information, and building bonds.

The week of observance was first proposed at the UN General Assembly in September 2010 by H.M. King Abdullah II of Jordan. It was unanimously adopted by the United Nations less than a month later. World Interfaith Harmony Week (WIHW) is observed annually during the first week of February.

World Interfaith Harmony Week was first recognized in Dufferin County in 2019, with a potluck dinner organized by Carter and the then Reverand of Trinity United Church, Dr. Candice Bist. The duo went on to develop a local monthly interfaith event called “Second Saturdays,” which was held regularly until February of 2023. 

“It was a wonderful event that really taught us about different ways of maneuvering around the world,” Carter reflected on the event. 

Carter initially planned to postpone hosting the 2024 interfaith potluck dinner following the passing of her husband, Alex, who was an instrumental member in organizing the event. 

Speaking with the Free Press, Carter said she chose to revive the event in remembrance of her husband and their joint efforts to bring the community together.

“We were always intertwined in our work, always helping each other out. He would have wanted us to do it,” said Carter. “For me, it’s continuing the work we used to do together – I can still feel he’s on my side, doing this with me.” 

This year, the Dufferin County Interfaith Forum Potluck Dinner will be dedicated in memory of Alex Carter and Sikh Priest Gurmant Singh, who were both significant participants in the forum. 

Various representatives from the local Muslim, Sikh, Jewish, Buddhist, and Christian groups will be present. Prior to the potluck dinner, each will make a prayer from their religion, speaking on the 2024 World Interfaith Harmony Week theme of peace and harmony. 

The 2024 Interfaith Potluck Dinner will be held on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 6:30 p.m. 

Those interested in attending the 2024 Interfaith Potluck Dinner can RSVP by emailing the event organizer, Shaila (Bella) Carter, at shailacarter@gmail.com. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Dufferin County Council looks at ways to reduce service delivery costs, considers amalgamation

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council is opening up discussions and exploring ways to save money regarding service delivery. Dufferin ...

Renovations underway at Headwaters Health Care’s hemodialysis unit

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Patients receiving hemodialysis treatments at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) will be able to experience them in ...

Breakfast for Non-Profit Appreciation Week coming to Monora Park

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local committee of non-profit organizations is looking to recognize the efforts of workers within the sector ...

Canicross event provides exercise to both canines and owners

Written By Brian Lockhart It was cold and snowy, but that didn’t stop pet lovers and their dogs from participating in the Snowy Paws Canicross ...

Shelburne Curling Club hosts Glow in the Dark Bonspiel

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Curling Club opened a new dimension for the sport when it hosted its annual Glow in the Dark Bonspiel ...

Council looks to calm traffi c after reviewing troubling data

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council is looking to slow the speed of traffic after receiving data concerning traffic flow ...

St. Paul’s Anglican Church to shut down at end of month after 150 years of serving the community

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter One of Shelburne’s founding churches is ending a more than 150-year-old chapter in history as they prepare ...

Battle for first place as Junior C hockey moves into the New Year

Written By Brian Lockhart It has been a competitive year in local Junior C hockey, as first place changed several times during the first half ...

Vehicle crashes into garage door of residence on Christmas Eve

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two drivers with impaired operation related offences. On Christmas Eve (Dec. 24, 2023) just ...

Shelburne Fire aims to reduce carbon monoxide deaths

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne & District Fire Department and Enbridge Gas have teamed up to reduce fire and carbon ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support