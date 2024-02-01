Mulmur man wins 100k in lotto draw

Current & Past Articles » General News

Mulmur resident Ian Casey is starting the new year off in an extra ‘merry’ way. 

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced in a press release that the 57-year-old Mulmur resident won $100,000 in the Jan. 9 Merry Millions lottery draw.  

Casey was at home when he discovered his big win. 

“I screamed, ‘Oh my God!’ and my wife came running be because she thought I hurt myself. I was shocked and thankful,” he said in the press release. “My wife came into the room, and I showed her my phone – she was calm and happy.” 

Casey is a skilled trades worker and has been a regular lottery player since he was 18. His favourite games are Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49, but the store clerk recommended Casey to try the limited-time game – Merry Millions. 

The winning ticket was purchased at the Pioneer Gas Station on Airport Rd. in Mulmur. 

Casey said he plans to share the win with his children, save some for his future and celebrate over a nice family dinner. 

“This is awesome and amazing. My hands are shaking, and my mind is racing with all the possibilities that come along with a win like this,” said Casey. 

The Merry Millions was a limited-time OLG lottery game that ran from Nov. 21 to Jan. 9. The lottery game, which cost $20, featured three $1 million guaranteed top prizes, three $50,000 early bird prizes, plus 402 additional prizes ranging between $1,000 and $250,000. 



         

