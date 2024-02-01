Shelburne Minor Baseball gearing up for 2024 season

Written By Brian Lockhart

The boys (and girls) of summer will be back on local diamonds playing baseball this year, and Shelburne Minor Baseball is looking forward to another outstanding season.

There was some controversy last year when the Town of Shelburne requested personal player information for anyone signing up to play on local diamonds, which almost forced the club to move games elsewhere. That rule is still in effect. However, the club will be playing their games in Shelburne.

The club will provide player information in a hard copy to avoid hacking conflicts.

Baseball provides excellent physical activity and competition among youth and older players as well.

Players signing up for the season don’t have to live in Shelburne. The club welcomes players from the surrounding townships and towns who want to enjoy the sport.

Four divisions are playing this year. This includes teams for players aged three up to 15 years old, and all skill levels are welcome to come out and play.

Games are played on Tuesday evenings on the diamonds at Hyland Park in Shelburne.

Since this is a house league, all games are played in Shelburne, making it convenient for local families.

Registration for the 2024 season will begin in February. There will be early-bird pricing for registration in February. Many families may appreciate the savings.

Registration will start on Feb. 1.

You can visit the Shelburne Minor Baseball Facebook page to find the link for online registration.

Baseball is a terrific summer sport that is easy to play and enjoyed by the kids who participate through the summer.

