Current & Past Articles » Sports

Shelburne Minor Baseball gearing up for 2024 season

February 1, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The boys (and girls) of summer will be back on local diamonds playing baseball this year, and Shelburne Minor Baseball is looking forward to another outstanding season.

There was some controversy last year when the Town of Shelburne requested personal player information for anyone signing up to play on local diamonds, which almost forced the club to move games elsewhere. That rule is still in effect. However, the club will be playing their games in Shelburne.

The club will provide player information in a hard copy to avoid hacking conflicts.

Baseball provides excellent physical activity and competition among youth and older players as well.

Players signing up for the season don’t have to live in Shelburne. The club welcomes players from the surrounding townships and towns who want to enjoy the sport.

Four divisions are playing this year. This includes teams for players aged three up to 15 years old, and all skill levels are welcome to come out and play.

Games are played on Tuesday evenings on the diamonds at Hyland Park in Shelburne.

Since this is a house league, all games are played in Shelburne, making it convenient for local families.

Registration for the 2024 season will begin in February. There will be early-bird pricing for registration in February. Many families may appreciate the savings.

Registration will start on Feb. 1.

You can visit the Shelburne Minor Baseball Facebook page to find the link for online registration.

Baseball is a terrific summer sport that is easy to play and enjoyed by the kids who participate through the summer.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Dufferin County Council looks at ways to reduce service delivery costs, considers amalgamation

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council is opening up discussions and exploring ways to save money regarding service delivery. Dufferin ...

Renovations underway at Headwaters Health Care’s hemodialysis unit

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Patients receiving hemodialysis treatments at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) will be able to experience them in ...

Breakfast for Non-Profit Appreciation Week coming to Monora Park

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local committee of non-profit organizations is looking to recognize the efforts of workers within the sector ...

Canicross event provides exercise to both canines and owners

Written By Brian Lockhart It was cold and snowy, but that didn’t stop pet lovers and their dogs from participating in the Snowy Paws Canicross ...

Shelburne Curling Club hosts Glow in the Dark Bonspiel

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Curling Club opened a new dimension for the sport when it hosted its annual Glow in the Dark Bonspiel ...

Council looks to calm traffi c after reviewing troubling data

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council is looking to slow the speed of traffic after receiving data concerning traffic flow ...

St. Paul’s Anglican Church to shut down at end of month after 150 years of serving the community

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter One of Shelburne’s founding churches is ending a more than 150-year-old chapter in history as they prepare ...

Battle for first place as Junior C hockey moves into the New Year

Written By Brian Lockhart It has been a competitive year in local Junior C hockey, as first place changed several times during the first half ...

Vehicle crashes into garage door of residence on Christmas Eve

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two drivers with impaired operation related offences. On Christmas Eve (Dec. 24, 2023) just ...

Shelburne Fire aims to reduce carbon monoxide deaths

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne & District Fire Department and Enbridge Gas have teamed up to reduce fire and carbon ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support