Current & Past Articles » General News

This year’s Explore Dufferin Guide opens for event submissions

February 8, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The County of Dufferin is inviting community groups, not-for-profits, small businesses, and other organizations in the area to submit their events for inclusion in the next Explore Dufferin Guide. 

Dufferin County announced in a press release on Feb. 2 that they are starting the curation process of the 2024 Explore Dufferin Guide and are looking to promote events for tourism in the County. 

The Explore Dufferin Guide is a one-stop tourism resource spotlighting attractions and community events held throughout the year. The guide offers information on local businesses, and events, suggested itineraries for tourists, and much more. 

The 2024 Explore Dufferin Guide will showcase events scheduled from May 2024 to April 2025. 

Events eligible for the guide can include: 

• Cultural – festivals, parades, and other events that celebrate the history, traditions and customs of a particular group of people

• Sport – competitions and games, such as marathons, charity runs, or local sports leagues 

• Educational – educate the public about a particular topic, such as science fairs, lectures, workshops and seminars

• Environmental – events like tree planting, clean-up projects, and conservation efforts 

• Entertainment – organized to entertain and engage the public, such as concerts, theatre performances, and comedy shows

• Holidays – celebrate national or local holidays and days of significance, events can include gatherings and activities 

• Charity – raise money or awareness for a particular cause, such as a fundraising walk or a silent auction 

• Business – promote and support local businesses, such as trade shows, networking events and open houses 

• Religious – commemorate major religious gatherings or celebrations 

For an event to be listed in the 2024 Explore Dufferin Guide, it must be open to the public and take place within the boundaries of Dufferin County. 

All events being published in the guide will be curated from the submissions and will be based primarily on which events, at the Count’s discretion, will most improve the social, economic, or environmental well-being of the community. 

The guide will be distributed to Dufferin County residents and nearby communities, reaching out to visitors travelling 40 kilometres or farther to explore Dufferin County. Submitted events will also be featured in the events calendar on the new Dufferin Tourism website. 

The deadline to submit an event for the 2024 guide is Feb. 29. 

For more information or to submit your event, visit www.dufferincounty.ca. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

New nonprofit aims to connect Indigenous and non-Indigenous people

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two Dufferin County residents have teamed up to introduce a new not-for-profit organization aimed at joining the ...

Five new welcome signs approved in Shelburne

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is looking to give visitors a renewed first impression of the community with ...

Dufferin County Council looks at ways to reduce service delivery costs, considers amalgamation

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council is opening up discussions and exploring ways to save money regarding service delivery. Dufferin ...

Renovations underway at Headwaters Health Care’s hemodialysis unit

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Patients receiving hemodialysis treatments at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) will be able to experience them in ...

Breakfast for Non-Profit Appreciation Week coming to Monora Park

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local committee of non-profit organizations is looking to recognize the efforts of workers within the sector ...

Canicross event provides exercise to both canines and owners

Written By Brian Lockhart It was cold and snowy, but that didn’t stop pet lovers and their dogs from participating in the Snowy Paws Canicross ...

Shelburne Curling Club hosts Glow in the Dark Bonspiel

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Curling Club opened a new dimension for the sport when it hosted its annual Glow in the Dark Bonspiel ...

Council looks to calm traffi c after reviewing troubling data

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council is looking to slow the speed of traffic after receiving data concerning traffic flow ...

St. Paul’s Anglican Church to shut down at end of month after 150 years of serving the community

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter One of Shelburne’s founding churches is ending a more than 150-year-old chapter in history as they prepare ...

Battle for first place as Junior C hockey moves into the New Year

Written By Brian Lockhart It has been a competitive year in local Junior C hockey, as first place changed several times during the first half ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support