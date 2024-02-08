Current & Past Articles » General News

Upper Grand schools take part in Winter Walk Month

February 8, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Strap up your boots, and pump your tires. 

The Upper Grand District School Board is challenging students and staff to take more physically active forms of transportation to and from school throughout February as part of Winter Walk Month. 

“We’re encouraging students and staff to get moving whether it be walking or rolling to and from school or getting moving during breaks, there are so many fun activities you can participate in during the month,” the board said in a press release.

Every year, Ontario Active School Travel, a province-wide program dedicated to children’s mobility and health, organizes Winter Walk Month and Winter Walk Day (Feb. 7), which looks to encourage students and staff to walk or wheel for their commute between the classroom and home.

According to Ontario Active School Travel, choosing an active form of travel has many benefits including; healthier students, both physically and mentally; less traffic and pollution; safer school zones; and better academic performance. 

The school board has provided some activities that students and families can participate in during their trip to school, including:

• Playing I Spy – Ontario Active School Travel has supplied some ‘I Spy’ activity cards online

• Make the walk into a scavenger hunt – before the walk, make a list of items you may find on the walk and then look for them 

• Take a picture while walking 

• Look for animal tracks in the snow and talk about what animal they could be from 

• Count road signs that you see and then discuss what they mean 

Participating Upper Grand schools will be celebrating by organizing special events throughout the month of February. Schools with bused students are encouraged to have staff and students walk around the school yard during break times. 

Upper Grand schools wishing to participate can register their events and celebrations with Ontario Active School Travel. 

For more information about Winter Walk Month and activities to take part in over the month, visit www.ontarioactiveschooltravel.ca. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

New nonprofit aims to connect Indigenous and non-Indigenous people

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two Dufferin County residents have teamed up to introduce a new not-for-profit organization aimed at joining the ...

Five new welcome signs approved in Shelburne

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is looking to give visitors a renewed first impression of the community with ...

Dufferin County Council looks at ways to reduce service delivery costs, considers amalgamation

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council is opening up discussions and exploring ways to save money regarding service delivery. Dufferin ...

Renovations underway at Headwaters Health Care’s hemodialysis unit

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Patients receiving hemodialysis treatments at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) will be able to experience them in ...

Breakfast for Non-Profit Appreciation Week coming to Monora Park

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local committee of non-profit organizations is looking to recognize the efforts of workers within the sector ...

Canicross event provides exercise to both canines and owners

Written By Brian Lockhart It was cold and snowy, but that didn’t stop pet lovers and their dogs from participating in the Snowy Paws Canicross ...

Shelburne Curling Club hosts Glow in the Dark Bonspiel

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Curling Club opened a new dimension for the sport when it hosted its annual Glow in the Dark Bonspiel ...

Council looks to calm traffi c after reviewing troubling data

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council is looking to slow the speed of traffic after receiving data concerning traffic flow ...

St. Paul’s Anglican Church to shut down at end of month after 150 years of serving the community

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter One of Shelburne’s founding churches is ending a more than 150-year-old chapter in history as they prepare ...

Battle for first place as Junior C hockey moves into the New Year

Written By Brian Lockhart It has been a competitive year in local Junior C hockey, as first place changed several times during the first half ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support