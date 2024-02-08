Upper Grand schools take part in Winter Walk Month

February 8, 2024 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Strap up your boots, and pump your tires.

The Upper Grand District School Board is challenging students and staff to take more physically active forms of transportation to and from school throughout February as part of Winter Walk Month.

“We’re encouraging students and staff to get moving whether it be walking or rolling to and from school or getting moving during breaks, there are so many fun activities you can participate in during the month,” the board said in a press release.

Every year, Ontario Active School Travel, a province-wide program dedicated to children’s mobility and health, organizes Winter Walk Month and Winter Walk Day (Feb. 7), which looks to encourage students and staff to walk or wheel for their commute between the classroom and home.

According to Ontario Active School Travel, choosing an active form of travel has many benefits including; healthier students, both physically and mentally; less traffic and pollution; safer school zones; and better academic performance.

The school board has provided some activities that students and families can participate in during their trip to school, including:

• Playing I Spy – Ontario Active School Travel has supplied some ‘I Spy’ activity cards online

• Make the walk into a scavenger hunt – before the walk, make a list of items you may find on the walk and then look for them

• Take a picture while walking

• Look for animal tracks in the snow and talk about what animal they could be from

• Count road signs that you see and then discuss what they mean

Participating Upper Grand schools will be celebrating by organizing special events throughout the month of February. Schools with bused students are encouraged to have staff and students walk around the school yard during break times.

Upper Grand schools wishing to participate can register their events and celebrations with Ontario Active School Travel.

For more information about Winter Walk Month and activities to take part in over the month, visit www.ontarioactiveschooltravel.ca.

