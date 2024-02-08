Current & Past Articles » General News

‘Bake’ a difference in vulnerable animals’ lives on Cupcake Day

February 8, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre is encouraging the community to “bake” a difference for animals in need by participating in National Cupcake Day (Feb. 26). 

The Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre has kicked off its annual National Cupcake Day fundraiser, which looks to raise critical funds for animals in need at the local shelter. 

“Cupcake Day is the sweetest day of the year that brings something fun for everybody; to have a little treat while they’re donating to the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre,” said Dawn Lyons, manager of the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre. “You get a little sweet treat that reminds you of how sweet and wonderful our furry friends are.” 

Changing the life of an animal in need is a piece of cake through the National Cupcake Day fundraiser. All participants have to do to help raise donations is get their mixing bowls out, pre-heat the oven, and start baking for a Cupcake Day party at home, work, or school. Cupcake Day officially takes place on Feb. 26, but participants can host a cupcake party any time that works for them. 

Participants can register for free at www.cupcakeday.ca to collect donations. 

Last year, the Orangeville & District Animal Centre raised roughly $5,000 through the sweet fundraiser. This year, they are looking to match the same goal from 2023. 

The Ontario SPCA has a goal of raising $70,000 through the National Cupcake Day fundraiser for shelters and animal centres across the province. 

As a registered charity that does not receive government funding, the Ontario SPCA depends on donations to help support animals in need. 

Funds raised locally through National Cupcake Day will remain local and go towards the cost of care for the animals for their entire stay with the Orangeville & District Animal Centre, located at 650 Riddell Rd.

Those interested in making National Cupcake Day (Feb. 26) the sweetest day of the year for animals in need can register or donate at www.cupcakeday.ca. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

New nonprofit aims to connect Indigenous and non-Indigenous people

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two Dufferin County residents have teamed up to introduce a new not-for-profit organization aimed at joining the ...

Five new welcome signs approved in Shelburne

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is looking to give visitors a renewed first impression of the community with ...

Dufferin County Council looks at ways to reduce service delivery costs, considers amalgamation

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council is opening up discussions and exploring ways to save money regarding service delivery. Dufferin ...

Renovations underway at Headwaters Health Care’s hemodialysis unit

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Patients receiving hemodialysis treatments at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) will be able to experience them in ...

Breakfast for Non-Profit Appreciation Week coming to Monora Park

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local committee of non-profit organizations is looking to recognize the efforts of workers within the sector ...

Canicross event provides exercise to both canines and owners

Written By Brian Lockhart It was cold and snowy, but that didn’t stop pet lovers and their dogs from participating in the Snowy Paws Canicross ...

Shelburne Curling Club hosts Glow in the Dark Bonspiel

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Curling Club opened a new dimension for the sport when it hosted its annual Glow in the Dark Bonspiel ...

Council looks to calm traffi c after reviewing troubling data

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council is looking to slow the speed of traffic after receiving data concerning traffic flow ...

St. Paul’s Anglican Church to shut down at end of month after 150 years of serving the community

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter One of Shelburne’s founding churches is ending a more than 150-year-old chapter in history as they prepare ...

Battle for first place as Junior C hockey moves into the New Year

Written By Brian Lockhart It has been a competitive year in local Junior C hockey, as first place changed several times during the first half ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support