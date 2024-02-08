‘Bake’ a difference in vulnerable animals’ lives on Cupcake Day

February 8, 2024

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre is encouraging the community to “bake” a difference for animals in need by participating in National Cupcake Day (Feb. 26).

The Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre has kicked off its annual National Cupcake Day fundraiser, which looks to raise critical funds for animals in need at the local shelter.

“Cupcake Day is the sweetest day of the year that brings something fun for everybody; to have a little treat while they’re donating to the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre,” said Dawn Lyons, manager of the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre. “You get a little sweet treat that reminds you of how sweet and wonderful our furry friends are.”

Changing the life of an animal in need is a piece of cake through the National Cupcake Day fundraiser. All participants have to do to help raise donations is get their mixing bowls out, pre-heat the oven, and start baking for a Cupcake Day party at home, work, or school. Cupcake Day officially takes place on Feb. 26, but participants can host a cupcake party any time that works for them.

Participants can register for free at www.cupcakeday.ca to collect donations.

Last year, the Orangeville & District Animal Centre raised roughly $5,000 through the sweet fundraiser. This year, they are looking to match the same goal from 2023.

The Ontario SPCA has a goal of raising $70,000 through the National Cupcake Day fundraiser for shelters and animal centres across the province.

As a registered charity that does not receive government funding, the Ontario SPCA depends on donations to help support animals in need.

Funds raised locally through National Cupcake Day will remain local and go towards the cost of care for the animals for their entire stay with the Orangeville & District Animal Centre, located at 650 Riddell Rd.

Those interested in making National Cupcake Day (Feb. 26) the sweetest day of the year for animals in need can register or donate at www.cupcakeday.ca.

