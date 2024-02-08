Shelburne Library shares what’s new

February 8, 2024 · 0 Comments

The following information was submitted by the Shelburne Public Library.

New Hours, implemented on Feb. 1

Thanks to all who took the time to respond to our hours of operation survey. We have taken the feedback into consideration and are happy to launch a pilot project with the hours of operation below, effective Feb. 1 to May 31, 2024:

• Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

• Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Thursday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

• Friday: 10 a.m. -5 p.m.

• Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

We are also seeking donations for our Seed Library in advance of our Seedy Saturday event on Saturday, March 2nd, 2024. Please label seed donations with the variety and when it was harvested.

Upcoming Events

Library Literary Event: The Lucie & Thornton Blackburn Story with Suzette Daley, Sunday, Feb. 11, starting at 2 p.m.: Local author, Suzette Daley will tell the story of Lucie & Thornton Blackburn, founders of Toronto’s first taxi company, The City. Their story epitomizes resilience, entrepreneurship, and community- building, and is one you won’t want to miss! Registration can be found on our Programs & Events for Adults page.

Winter Seed Sowing, Saturday, Feb. 24, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.: Learn how to plant seeds ready for the outdoors– even in Shelburne! Supplies may be limited to one container per family. Registration is required and supplies are limited. This event is presented by the Dufferin County Multicultural Foundation, Shelburne Public Library, and the Shelburne & District Horticultural Society.

Seedy Saturday, Saturday, March 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Drop by your Library and borrow seeds from our Seed Library! We have many varieties of herbs, veggies, and flowers available. You’ll also be able to chat with other community partners interested in growing, including The Town of Shelburne’s Community Garden Coordinators and the Shelburne & District Horticultural Society.

March Break Events

Ticket sales will start this week for March Break events. More details to follow.

Staff Pick of the Week

Jade’s choice: “The Lost Man” by Jane Harper

Meeting at the remote fence line separating their cattle ranches on an isolated belt of the Australian outback, two brothers navigate the haunting realities of the isolation that ended their third brother’s life.

A fellow librarian introduced me to Jane Harper’s books in Fall 2023. To say I like her writing style would be an understatement. Like those classic nordic noir authors, Harper does an exceptional job making her readers feel the isolation of her characters’ environment– the Australian Outback. The vast amounts of land combined with a harsh climate require our protagonist, Nathan, to be self-reliant and prepared, or face deadly consequences. Nathan was ousted from the small neighbouring community years ago, so when his brother, Cam, is found dead, he has few allies to help him determine exactly what happened.

I was shocked when the culprit was revealed, and enjoyed the journey leading up to the discovery. While The Lost Man and The Survivors are both standalone books, Harper also published the Aaron Falk series, if you’re looking for your next detective-style series.

Jane Harper’s novels are a good choice for those who have enjoyed Tana French, Dervla McTiernan, or Kelley Armstrong.

