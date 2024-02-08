Wolves U18 AE looking forward to playoffs

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Wolves U18 AE team is looking forward to the playoffs as the regular season comes to an end.

The Wolves hosted the Parry Sound Shamrocks at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday, Feb. 3, and left the ice with a win. In the second period the Wolves were leading 4-2, then scored again with 1:13 left in the period.

Parry Sound scored just 14 seconds into the second period to close the gap. The Shamrocks scored again to make it a 5-4 game with half the period left to play.

The Wolves had good defensive posturing for the rest of the period, and scored one final goal for a 6-4 win, to improve their season record to 10-8-2.

“We’ve got a couple of injuries and a couple of kids away, so we were down to a skeleton crew today,” said coach Lynn Gibson. “There was a lot of posts, a lot of crossbars in today’s game – the kids worked hard. We ended the first half of the season in second place. We had a couple of suspensions and a couple of injuries.”

The team has worked well together and likes playing as a team.

“The guys have worked hard,” coach Gibson said. “Everybody shows up at practice, ready to go, and they all show up for games. It’s a good group. We’ve got some speed and we’ve got some size we have a lot of guys who are motivated to work together. They keep their heads out there. When the game gets rough, they play unselfishly, they don’t take selfish penalties and it keeps them in the game. Our defence is very dedicated to keeping them to the wall and they’re really good at holding the blue line.”

The squad will now head into the playoffs with the experience from a long regular season.

