News from the Shelburne Library

February 15, 2024 · 0 Comments

Tickets for our March Break events are now available! These programs are geared toward school-aged children, and always promise lots of fun. This year we have:

• Birds of Prey @ YOUR Library on Tuesday, March 12th @ 2pm—See live birds of prey up close and personal!

• Fireside Munsch @ Grace Tipling Hall on Wednesday, March 13th @ 2pm—This is a high-energy show featuring four of Robert Munsch’s classic stories performed as one wacky storytelling play!

• Bumbling Bert @ Grace Tipling Hall on Thursday, March 14th @ 2pm—Supremely comical, silly, and ultimately entertaining, Bumbling Bert’s show always features dazzling magic and loads of audience participation.

Tickets are $4 each or all 3 events for $10. Adults and children alike must have tickets. Tickets can be purchased at the Library during open hours with cash.

We are seeking donations for our Seed Library in advance of our Seedy Saturday event on Saturday, March 2nd, 2024. Please label seed donations with the variety and when it was harvested.

Upcoming Events

Winter Seed Sowing, Saturday, February 24th, 12pm-2pm: Learn how to plant seeds ready for the outdoors– even in Shelburne! Supplies may be limited to 1 container per family. Registration is required and supplies are limited. This event is presented by the Dufferin County Multicultural Foundation, Shelburne Public Library, and the Shelburne & District Horticultural Society.

Rose’s Book Club, Tuesday, February 27th, 2pm: The best part about this book club is there is no required reading! That means you can come ready to discuss whatever you’ve been reading, and hear the recommendations of other book club members. Rose will also feature a selection of noteworthy books!

Seedy Saturday, Saturday, March 2nd, 10am-1pm: Drop by YOUR Library and borrow seeds from our Seed Library! We have many varieties of herbs, veggies, and flowers available. You’ll also be able to chat with other community partners interested in growing, including The Town of Shelburne’s Community Garden Coordinators and the Shelburne & District Horticultural Society.

Staff Pick of the Week: What You Are Looking for is in the Library by Michiko Aoyama

What are you looking for? So asks Tokyo’s most enigmatic librarian. Sayuri Komachi is able to sense exactly what each visitor to her library is searching for and provide just the book recommendation to help them find it.

