Driver faces 12 charges after failing to stop for police

February 15, 2024   ·   0 Comments

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver with 12 charges, including four criminal offences and eight provincial offences.

On Feb. 8, just before 9:30 a.m., officers from Dufferin OPP received a traffic complaint on Highway 10 near 280 Sideroad in Melancthon Township. Officers located and attempted to stop the motor vehicle that fled at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was eventually stopped by police and an investigation of impairment took place. 

Tori CARVALHO, a 26-year-old from Orangeville has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired

• Flight from Peace Officer

• Resist Peace Officer           

• Dangerous Operation

• Speeding 50+ Km/h over posted limit

• Drive Motor Vehicle- Perform stunt- Excessive Speed

• Fail to stop for police

• Drive motor vehicle with liquor readily available

• Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis in open original packaging

• Fail to surrender insurance card

• Failed to surrender permit for motor vehicle.

• Fail to surrender license

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. These charges have not been proven in court.

The accused driver’s license was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.

The Dufferin OPP would like to commend the concerned citizen who called into police to report the traffic complaint. 

Officers value community input regarding potential crimes taking place. 

If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous. 



         

