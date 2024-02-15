Impaired driving charges laid in Amaranth over the weekend

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged one driver with impaired operation related offences as the result of a traffic stop.

On Feb. 10, just after 2:30 a.m., officers from the Dufferin OPP conducted a traffic stop in the area of Highway 89 and County Rd 124 in the Township of Amaranth.

OPP officers at the traffic stop were quickly led into an impaired operation investigation.

A 21-year-old male, from Mulmur has been charged with:

• CC 320.14(1)(b) Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• LLCA 42(1)(a) Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

• HTA 7(1)(c)(i) Drive motor vehicle, no validation on plate

• HTA 44.1(3) Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. These charges have not been proven in court. The accused’s driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.

