Current & Past Articles » Police news

Impaired driving charges laid in Amaranth over the weekend

February 15, 2024   ·   0 Comments

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged one driver with impaired operation related offences as the result of a traffic stop.

On Feb. 10, just after 2:30 a.m., officers from the Dufferin OPP conducted a traffic stop in the area of Highway 89 and County Rd 124 in the Township of Amaranth. 

OPP officers at the traffic stop were quickly led into an impaired operation investigation. 

A 21-year-old male, from Mulmur has been charged with:

• CC 320.14(1)(b) Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• LLCA 42(1)(a) Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

• HTA 7(1)(c)(i) Drive motor vehicle, no validation on plate

• HTA 44.1(3) Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero   

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. These charges have not been proven in court. The accused’s driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne Fire Department receives new funding for equipment

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne and District Fire Department (SDFD) is looking to enhance their response capabilities after receiving funding ...

Town Council approves three new street names honouring past community leaders

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has approved the naming of three new streets.  During their meeting on Monday (Feb. ...

Dufferin, Caledon, Headwaters Hospital put $150k towards physician recruitment

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Efforts to recruit new physicians in Dufferin and Caledon are underway as the Hills of Headwaters Collaborative ...

New nonprofit aims to connect Indigenous and non-Indigenous people

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two Dufferin County residents have teamed up to introduce a new not-for-profit organization aimed at joining the ...

Five new welcome signs approved in Shelburne

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is looking to give visitors a renewed first impression of the community with ...

Dufferin County Council looks at ways to reduce service delivery costs, considers amalgamation

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council is opening up discussions and exploring ways to save money regarding service delivery. Dufferin ...

Renovations underway at Headwaters Health Care’s hemodialysis unit

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Patients receiving hemodialysis treatments at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) will be able to experience them in ...

Breakfast for Non-Profit Appreciation Week coming to Monora Park

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local committee of non-profit organizations is looking to recognize the efforts of workers within the sector ...

Canicross event provides exercise to both canines and owners

Written By Brian Lockhart It was cold and snowy, but that didn’t stop pet lovers and their dogs from participating in the Snowy Paws Canicross ...

Shelburne Curling Club hosts Glow in the Dark Bonspiel

Written By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Curling Club opened a new dimension for the sport when it hosted its annual Glow in the Dark Bonspiel ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support