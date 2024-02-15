Two drivers charged with impaired operation by Dufferin OPP

February 15, 2024 · 0 Comments

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two separate drivers with Impaired Operation, and other driving related offences.

On Feb. 2, at 10:30 p.m., officers from Dufferin OPP were conducting a R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot-check on Centennial Road at Tideman Boulevard, in the Town of Orangeville. A driver entered the area and officers subsequently formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired.

As a result, David OLDEN, a 46-year-old from the Town of Orangeville was charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

On Feb. 8, just before 7 p.m., officers from Dufferin OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision on County Road 3 near 11th Line, in the Township of East Garafraxa. Upon arrival police quickly entered an Impaired Operation Investigation, and charges were subsequently laid.

As a result, Noah GREENWOOD, a 21-year-old from the Town of Orangeville was charged with:

• Operation while impaired

• Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

• Driving while under suspension

• Fail to surrender suspended driver’s licence

• Novice driver- B.A.C. above zero

• Young driver- B.A.C. above zero

• Fail to have insurance card

Both accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to their charges. The accused drivers’ licenses were suspended, and vehicles impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

Readers Comments (0)